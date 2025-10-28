Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assays from its summer exploration program at its 100% owned Gravitas project (the "Project") in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec

Exploration focused on several portions of the Project. On the northern block, the historical Petosa Tungsten ("W") zone was located, and grab samples were extracted from exposed quartz veins with 4 grab samples assaying between 0.1% to 0.5% W. Although historical trenches were located, most were filled with debris and could not manually be excavated. Further work will entail mechanical excavation of these trenches, so that the larger portion of the vein can be exposed and sampled. Tungsten was first identified in the area in the 1930s, where scheelite-bearing quartz veins, up to 5 metres wide and extending 150 metres in length, were exposed (Macveigh, 1954).

Additional mineralized quartz veining was discovered 500 metres south of the Petosa zone. Three grab samples returned copper ("Cu") values between 1.16% and 1.23%. 8 grab samples also assayed between 0.11 g/t gold and 0.61 g/t gold ("Au"). This area located a few dozen metres from a forestry road represents a new discovery also warranting additional exploration work.

NeoTerrex previously reported initial results from its southern block where a north-south trending quartz vein hosting copper-bearing sulphides of 25-metre strike length was located (NeoTerrex news release dated July 17, 2025). The exploration team was able to extend the vein by 10 metres with grab samples assaying 1.80% and 4.06% copper and with silver ("Ag") values of 9.09 and 13.3 g/t Ag in grab samples. Location and assays for select samples is provided in the table below.

Sample UTME UTMN W% ppm Cu (%) Ag ppm Au ppm M524754 650065 5245579 0.52 N/A N/A N/A M524635 650075 5245584 0.20 0.03 0.57 0.03 L563301 650072 5245580 0.17 0.01 0.65 0.02 M524730 650076 5245585 0.16 0.00 0.42 0.02 M524751 649949 5245259 0.00 1.22 3.58 0.61 M524658 649918 5245115 0.00 1.16 1.44 0.32 M524660 649913 5245116 0.00 1.23 1.48 0.36 L563367 653257 5240358 0.00 1.80 9.09 0.02 L563368 653242 5240348 0.00 4.06 13.3 0.04 L563383 649915 5245114 0.00 0.45 2.17 0.55 L563384 649915 5245114 0.00 0.33 2.45 0.45 L563380 649962 5245145 0.00 0.12 0.36 0.12 L563365 650722 5246129 0.00 0.03 0.27 0.12 M524667 649883.6 5245045 0.00 0.51 6.94 0.11 M524661 649913.4 5245114 0.00 0.46 2.55 0.11

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades on the Project. Analyses were performed by ALS Canada Ltd. with the analytical procedure performed in Sudbury (ON) and Val d'Or (QC). All samples were analyzed using the methods ME-OG46, Cu-OG46, ME-MS85 and ME-MS41. Blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) with known grades were inserted among the samples (OREAS 622 and CDN-W-2). Assays are pending for 33 samples.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Gravitas Project

The Project is in the Belleterre area, within the prolific Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The Project is easily accessible due to a network of paved and forestry roads and benefits from the proximity of local small towns and villages. The area is known to have several past producing mines, including the former Belleterre gold mine between 1936 and 1959.

About NeoTerrex

NeoTerrex's projects are located in Québec, a province recognized for its exceptional infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and growing importance within the North American critical minerals supply chain. With a portfolio of well-positioned assets, NeoTerrex is strategically aligned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for rare earth elements and other key materials essential to the defense industry and clean-energy transition.

