Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFD) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce that it has successfully uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents a significant milestone for Luxxfolio, enhancing the Company's visibility and accessibility to a broader range of U.S. investors. This listing increases the Company's exposure in the U.S. capital markets and supports its efforts to attract institutional and retail investors interested in the growing potential of Litecoin. This move aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to increase shareholder value and expand its presence in the digital asset and technology sectors.

"Our transition to the OTCQB Venture Market is a testament to our commitment to transparency and growth," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "We believe this uplisting will provide greater liquidity for our shareholders and attract a wider investor base as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LUXX" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "LUH0."

Corporate Secretary

The Company would also like to announce Stephanie Sharma's appointment to the role of Corporate Secretary and accepts the resignation Ms. Maria Foran, effective May 8, 2025. Ms. Sharma is a corporate services specialist with extensive experience in providing corporate secretarial, governance, compliance, and disclosure consulting services to various private and publicly listed issuers, including companies listed on CBOE Global Markets, Toronto Stock Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company would like to thank Maria Foran for her dedicated and professional service as Corporate Secretary and wish her well in her future endeavors.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce, with a specific focus on the Litecoin blockchain and ecosystem. The Company is developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

