KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced the acceptance of six scientific abstracts at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025 taking place in Glasgow, United Kingdom from June 13-16, 2025.

Details are as follows:

Friday, June 13

Potential for Sebetralstat to Address Pseudo-allergic Reaction Burden Secondary to Icatibant in HAE (D1.324): Sally L. Hampton , Paul K. Audhya, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea. Results will be shared as a poster presentation from 12:00-1:00 pm BST in the Poster Zone.

Saturday, June 14

Psychological Burden Associated with Injectable HAE On-Demand Treatments: A Patient and Caregiver Interview Study (D2.324): Sorena Kiani-Alikhan , Aleena Banerji, Paula Busse, Timothy Craig, Patrick Yong, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Caleb Dixon, Paul Audhya, Alice Wang, Tomaz Garcez. Results will be shared as a late poster presentation from 12:00-1:00 pm BST in the Poster Zone.

, Aleena Banerji, Paula Busse, Timothy Craig, Patrick Yong, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Caleb Dixon, Paul Audhya, Alice Wang, Tomaz Garcez. Results will be shared as a late poster presentation from 12:00-1:00 pm BST in the Poster Zone. Sebetralstat for Treatment of HAE Attacks in Patients Receiving Berotralstat, Lanadelumab, or C1 Inhibitor for Long-term Prophylaxis: Interim Analysis from KONFIDENT-S (001408): Marc A. Riedl , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Paula J. Busse, Mauro Cancian, Danny M. Cohn, Timothy Craig, Henriette Farkas, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Tamar Kinaciyan, H. Henry Li, William R. Lumry, Michael E. Manning, Jason Raasch, Daniel F. Soteres, Raffi Tachdjian, H. James Wedner, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli. Results will be shared as an oral presentation from 3:36-3:48 pm BST in the Innovation Hub.

Sunday, June 15

Adherence to Long-Term Prophylaxis for Hereditary Angioedema and the Impact on On-demand Treatment Claims in the US (000644): Daniel F. Soteres , Raffi Tachdjian, Maeve O'Connor, Chirag Maheshwari, Alice Wang, Paul K. Audhya, Timothy Craig. Results will be shared as a flash talk presentation from 9:21-9:28 am BST in the Dochart 1 room.

, Raffi Tachdjian, Maeve O'Connor, Chirag Maheshwari, Alice Wang, Paul K. Audhya, Timothy Craig. Results will be shared as a flash talk presentation from 9:21-9:28 am BST in the Dochart 1 room. Anxiety Associated with Parenteral On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in Patients from Italy (D3.394): Mauro Cancian , Paola Triggianese, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli. Results will be shared as a poster presentation from 12:45-1:45 pm BST in the Poster Zone.

Monday, June 16

Impact of Delayed Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Insights from Patient Surveys Across France, the United Kingdom, and the United States (000325): Alexis Bocquet , Paula J. Busse, Timothy Craig, Tariq El-Shanawany, Tomaz Garcez, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Maeve O'Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Sinisa Savic, H. James Wedner, Patrick Yong, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul K. Audhya, Sandra Christiansen. Results will be shared as a flash talk presentation from 11:34-11:41 am BST in the Dochart 2 room.

KalVista is also sponsoring a symposium for healthcare professionals on Saturday, June 14, from 5:15-6:15 pm BST in the Alsh Ballroom, titled "Closing Gaps in HAE Management: Understanding what control means for your HAE patients". Chaired byDouglas Jones (USA), this panel discussion will feature presentations by Stephen Betschel (Canada), Thomas Buttgereit (Germany) and Sinisa Savic (UK).

Links to all presentations can be found on the KalVista website under Publications.

About Sebetralstat

Sebetralstat is an investigational, novel oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). We have filed multiple regulatory applications seeking approval of sebetralstat as the first oral, on-demand treatment for HAE in individuals aged 12 and older, with ongoing studies exploring its use in children aged 2 to 11. If approved, sebetralstat has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE management worldwide.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected. All currently approved on-demand treatment options require either intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Our lead investigational product is sebetralstat, a novel, oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Sebetralstat is under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, we have completed Marketing Authorization Applications for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency and multiple other global regulatory authorities.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow us on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605272925/en/

Contacts:

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Molly Cameron

Director, Corporate Communications

(857) 356-0164

molly.cameron@kalvista.com