

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation banning the entry of people from 12 countries into the United States to protect the nation from foreign terrorist and other national security and public safety threats.



The Proclamation fully restricts the entry of nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen after finding those countries to be deficient in screening and vetting U.S.-bound travelers who pose a very high risk to the United States.



The Proclamation partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 7 countries who also pose a high level of risk to the United States. They are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.



The Proclamation has exempted lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests from travel ban.



The White House said President Trump took this decision after evaluating a report submitted by the Secretary of State, in coordination with other cabinet officials.



It cited a Supreme Court decision upholding the President's authority to use section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to protect the United States through entry restrictions.



One reason mentioned in the proclamation for the ban is the high percentage of people overstaying their US visa, which, according to the White House, is increasing burdens on enforcement systems.



Signing the proclamation, Trump said, 'We will restore the travel ban, some people call it the Trump travel ban, and keep the radical Islamic terrorists out of our country that was upheld by the Supreme Court.'



In his first term, Trump implemented a ban on entry from seven majority-Muslim nations, which President Joe Biden repealed in 2021.



