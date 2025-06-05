ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance for its intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to purchase and cancel up to 18,284,409 in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") during the one-year period from June 10, 2025 to June 9, 2026.

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the NCIB, believing it to be in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders. The Board considers it an effective use of the Company's financial resources to return capital to shareholders by repurchasing Common Shares when their market price does not fully reflect their intrinsic value. Although the Company presently intends to purchase Common Shares under the NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such purchases will be completed. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

As of June 5, 2025, the Company has 219,769,315 Common Shares issued and outstanding and 182,844,090 common shares issued and outstanding after excluding common shares beneficially owned by directors and executive officers of the Company and persons who beneficially own or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Public Float"). The 18,284,409 Common Shares under the NCIB represent 10% of the Public Float. Pursuant to TSXV rules, the Company may purchase up to, but not more than 2% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares in any 30-day period during the term of the NCIB.

National Bank Financial Inc.of Toronto, Ontario has been appointed by the Company as its broker to facilitate the open market purchase of its Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB. All purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB will be undertaken through the facilities of the TSXV at the prevailing current market price of the Common Shares as traded on the TSXV.

Shareholders of the Company will be advised of the NCIB in the next quarterly report of the Company to be filed on SEDAR+. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid from the Company without charge.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

