Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in the first 15 days of prospecting and mapping, it has made several significant new gold and base metal discoveries in bedrock at the Company's Dominion Lake project located in Newfoundland. One new discovery ("Trinity Zone"), located 3.5 km SSE of the Daniel's Pond VMS Deposit, has returned grab samples assaying from trace up to 14.60% Zn (zinc), 2.53% Cu (copper), 68.70 g/t Ag (silver) 1.31% Pb (lead), and 0.17 g/t Au (gold). Follow-up work will recommence this week on this new discovery.

In addition to the new high grade base metal discovery, two new areas of significant gold mineralization have been identified. The first area extended last year's Rickirb gold discovery by 100 m to the NNE. This zone is up to 12.0 m wide and has been expanded intermittently now for >200 m along strike and remains open. New sampling, grading from trace up to 6.41 g/t Au, was collected approximately 100 m NNE from the original Rickirb samples which graded up to 4.6 g/t Au.

A second area, located approximately 7.7 km SW of the Rickirb Zone, has identified multiple quartz boulders and outcrop, which returned highly anomalous gold grading up to 6.00 g/t Au. This area will be subject to immediate follow-up as well.

At the beginning of May 2025, Benton conducted a two-week program collecting 117 grab samples with gold ranging from trace to 6.41 g/t Au. To date, we have received ICP/base metal analysis for 14 samples with 12 other samples remaining (only select samples were included for ICP/base metal analysis).

The Company cautions that these grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent average grades in underlying bedrock or over the whole property.

The Company acquired the Dominion Lake project last year, after a large parcel of land became available for staking within the northern Tulks Volcanic Belt of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, a highly favorable geological terrain with demonstrated potential for hosting both volcanogenic massive sulphide and gold mineralization. In light of these significant new discoveries, Benton has executed a property purchase agreement with a local prospector to increase the Company's land position. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, includes a one-time payment to the vendor of $15,000 cash and 200,000 shares of the Company for a 100% interest in the property, subject to a 2% NSR (net smelter royalty), whereby Benton can purchase 1% for $1 million at anytime.

Stephen Stares, Company President and CEO, commented, "We are excited about these new discoveries and the potential the project holds for both gold and base metals. We have now assembled a large land position in this emerging exploration and development area, with the Daniel's Pond VMS deposits just a few kilometres away and Newfoundland's newest gold mine, owned by Calibre Mining Corp., only 21 km to the SSW. Our team is confident that this project will deliver excellent value for our shareholders, and will nicely compliment our project portfolio, that includes our flagship high-grade Great Burnt Copper-Gold project located 60 km ESE."

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation, visit the CALA website).

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

