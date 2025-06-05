This year's winners enabled more organizations in international markets to realize the benefits of AI and automation within customer service across APAC and EMEA

NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of its 2025 International Partner Awards at the Partner Summit events held in Croatia and Thailand. These honorees are helping our customers drive innovation, meet ambitious timelines, and deliver success in the new era of customer service automation with CXone Mpower.

Winners were recognized across several categories. Standout partner wins included:

UK&I Partner of the Year - A 23-year partnership excelling in strategic wins, customer success, and AI platform adoption across the region. The winner was SVL Business Solutions Limited

- A 23-year partnership excelling in strategic wins, customer success, and AI platform adoption across the region. The winner was APAC Partner of the Year - An exemplary partner recognized for exceptional performance, market leadership, and highest bookings across categories including CXone Mpower and customer service automation. The winner was Optus Enterprise Solutions

- An exemplary partner recognized for exceptional performance, market leadership, and highest bookings across categories including CXone Mpower and customer service automation. The winner was Disruptor Partner of the Year A bold newcomer transforming NiCE's enterprise approach in EMEA with visionary execution. The winner was Natilik

A bold newcomer transforming NiCE's enterprise approach in EMEA with visionary execution. The winner was Game Changer Partner of the Year A digital and AI go-getter that has built a 20+ strong CXone Mpower team and secured four new logos in less than 6 months. The winner was Cirrus

A digital and AI go-getter that has built a 20+ strong CXone Mpower team and secured four new logos in less than 6 months. The winner was APAC Rookie Partner of the Year A 2024 partnership that has achieved rapid success within the first 12 months. The winner was Singtel Telecommunications Limited

A 2024 partnership that has achieved rapid success within the first 12 months. The winner was APAC Rising Star Partner of the Year - A fast mover that secured the largest year-over-year booking growth in the region. The winner was NTT DATA

- A fast mover that secured the largest year-over-year booking growth in the region. The winner was European Partner of the Year - A standout partner known for smooth migrations, customer focus, and the successful delivery of a sovereign cloud project in a regulated market. The winner was CCT Solutions

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International, said, "At the 2025 International Partner Summits, we reaffirmed our partner-first strategy and commitment to increased investment in our global ecosystem. All of this year's award winners demonstrate the innovation, expertise, and dedication needed to help customers achieve service excellence, accelerate time to value, and adopt AI-driven automation. Our partners are essential to delivering efficiency, value, and transformative experiences in an ever-evolving market."

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution.

