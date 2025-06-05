

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University, citing security reasons.



The Proclamation suspends the entry into the United States of any new Harvard student as a non-immigrant under F, M, or J visas.



It directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for current Harvard students who meet the Proclamation's criteria.



The Proclamation does not apply to immigrants attending other U.S. universities through the Student Exchange Visa Program and exempts aliens whose entry is deemed in the national interest.



The Proclamation says that the President took this decision considering Harvard's history of concerning foreign ties and radicalism.



It alleged that the University has seen a drastic rise in crime in recent years, while failing to discipline at least some categories of conduct violations on campus.



It notes that Harvard has failed to adequately address violent anti-Semitic incidents on campus, with many of these agitators found to be foreign students.



The White House says Harvard has received more than $150 million from China alone. In exchange, Harvard hosted Chinese Communist Party paramilitary members and partnered with China-based individuals on research that could advance China's military modernization.



The Chinese Communist Party has sent thousands of mid-career and senior bureaucrats to study at U.S. institutions, with Harvard University considered the top 'party school' outside the country. President Xi Jinping's own daughter attended Harvard as an undergraduate in the early 2010s.



The Proclamation denying the entry of foreign students to Harvard University comes a week after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. will 'aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students'. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese students are enrolled at American universities.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News