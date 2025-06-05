

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Thursday announced that the company has been selected to deliver design, engineering and environmental services for The Boeing Co. (BA)'s multi-billion expansion at its St. Louis, Missouri, campus.



The 1.1-million-square-foot expansion will support advanced assembly facilities and the associated post assembly operations center for future generations of advanced aircraft, the company added.



The site construction is expected to complete in multiple phases between 2026 and 2030.



In the pre-market hours, J is trading at $127, up 1.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



