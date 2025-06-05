

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed trend prevails in world markets ahead of the widely expected rate cut by the European Central Bank and uncertainty surrounding the trade-tariff environment. Anxiety ahead of the weekly jobless claims data on Thursday and the monthly payrolls data on Friday limited gains.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Major markets in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices have recorded mild gains. Gold strengthened. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,463.00, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,975.60, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 24,333.77, up 0.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,814.79, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,823.70, up 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,412.95, up 0.14% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,532.50, down 0.57% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,538.90, down 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,384.10, up 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,906.97, up 1.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1418, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3571, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 143.28, up 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6507, up 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3661, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 98.81, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.338%, down 0.55% Germany at 2.4910%, down 1.27% France at 3.174%, down 0.78% U.K. at 4.5790%, down 0.50% Japan at 1.471%, down 2.84%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $64.99, up 0.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $62.91, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,419.35, up 0.59%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $104,782.79, down 0.67% Ethereum at $2,603.93, down 1.14% XRP at $2.20, down 2.23% BNB at $663.86, down 0.90% Solana at $151.81, down 2.77%



