LQR House Announces Upcoming Marketing Partnerships With Saltwater Woody

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is proud to announce a new marketing services agreement with Saltwater Woody, an American rum brand known for its bold flavor and production process, starting in the middle of June 2025.

Under the agreement, Saltwater Woody will engage LQR House to execute a strategic marketing campaign aimed at building brand awareness and driving sales on CWSpirits.com. The campaign will spotlight Saltwater Woody's full portfolio of rums, including Original American Rum, Real Coconut, Real Grapefruit, Real Lemon, and Grilled Pineapple.

According to its representatives, crafted in small batches and infused with real fruit juice and a splash of saltwater, Saltwater Woody stands apart in a saturated category. It's a brand built on authenticity-no artificial flavors, just real ingredients and a refreshing twist that turns every sip into something memorable.

"At LQR House, we're always on the hunt for brands that do things differently," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "In today's world, where everyone's a content creator, we believe brands need to give creators something fresh and exciting to work with-something that cuts through the noise. We believe that Saltwater Woody nails that. From its clean ingredients to its innovative saltwater infusion, in our view, it's exactly the kind of product that creators can get behind and fans can get excited about."

This collaboration is part of LQR House's broader mission to elevate craft and emerging brands by offering customized marketing solutions, including influencer campaigns, SEO optimization, and e-commerce support.

John Ormiston, Partner at Twenty20 Beverages, who facilitated the partnership, added: "At Twenty20, we love aligning with brands that bring something genuinely special to the table-and Saltwater Woody does just that. We're thrilled to see this tailored campaign come to life and are confident it will unlock new opportunities for one of our most exciting brands in the portfolio."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

