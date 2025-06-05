Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has determined an exploration work program for the Company's Wildhorse property, which is comprised of 900 acres (364 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, commencing in early June, 2025.

The Wildhorse work program will include comprehensive focused rock chip sampling and geologic mapping of three known zones of outcropping mineralization. The results of first round sampling done during the initial phase of property identification returned robust polymetallic mineralization including copper, gold, silver and antimony (see news release dated May 8, 2025). This zone is known as the Rattlesnake Zone, which historical records indicate was previously explored underground by an incline shaft of limited extent.

Two new zones were found during the Company's claim staking that include a quartz vein stockwork zone with abundant copper mineralization. Massive copper oxide mineralization is densely spotted with black and yellow oxide minerals and cut by dark brown veinlets. Wall rocks include limestone and strongly altered porphyritic rocks. The zone is partially exposed by a small prospect pit, however, no evidence of modern sampling or other exploration activities of this zone is apparent. This occurrence is called the Coca Cola Zone and will be an early focus of the exploration program. A third zone is a larger-scale mining or prospecting area consisting of a bedrock cut and dump, and will be examined and sampled in detail as part of the current work program.

Glenstar acquired the Wildhorse property through staking in early 2025 and the regional setting was determined to be favorable due to the presence of an east-west trend of porphyry related polymetallic mineralization. The selection of the property was further guided by a compilation of data from the Anaconda archives in Laramie Wyoming and the NURE stream sediment sample data base.

Glenstar recently completed a first round drill program on its Green Monster project (see news release dated May 28, 2025) and the Company is now turning its focus on the Wildhorse project while it awaits the assay results from green Monster. The Wildhorse property is considered to be a considerable prospective exploration area for porphyry related, or direct porphyry hosted, polymetallic mineralization. The Company anticipates discovering additional zones of interest as the exploration work continues, and is optimistic that the results of initial sampling delineation of the known mineralized areas will confirm the target areas viability for further exploration work.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Wildhorse property was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten >200 ppm, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system.

Several additional areas of exposed copper mineralization were located during the staking of the property. The geology of the area is complex, with strongly folded and faulted limestones, shale, and metavolcanic rocks of Paleozoic age underly the known mineralization and cover a large portion of the property claims. Importantly, an intrusive mass of rhyolite has intruded the deformed section in a position proximal to the known mineralization. Land slide rubble and boulder bearing gravel units conceal the underlying geology in the northcentral portion of the property (see news release dated May 8, 2025).

The economic opportunity at Wildhorse points to the possible discovery of a large, well mineralized skarn system under the surface workings and within the controlling north-south fault zone exposed at surface. Skarns are relatively easy to explore as they respond well to a variety of electric geophysical methods including magnetic surveys.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc., who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively; and has reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the properties, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

