

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Thursday announced a collaboration with Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) for nationwide delivery of fun finds and must-have essentials through Uber Eats platform.



Notably, Uber One members can enjoy added perks, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.



The collaboration signifies Uber's commitment to helping retailers unlock new digital storefronts and reach customers with convenience and speed.



In the pre-market hours, Uber is trading at $84.40, up 1.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



