

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity tumbled by much more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2025.



The Labor Department said labor productivity slumped by 1.5 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.8 percent decline. Economists had expected the decrease by labor productivity to be revised to 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs spiked by 6.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 5.7 percent surge. Economists had expected the jump in unit labor costs to be unrevised.



