Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Selected for Inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company and premier provider of cloud communications platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS), today announced that it has been selected to be added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index following the 2025 annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. This inclusion is based on the preliminary list of additions released by FTSE Russell on May 23, 2025. Final inclusion is subject to review and is expected to take effect after the U.S. markets open on June 27, 2025.

Crexendo is currently a member of the Russell Microcap Index.

The broad-market Russell 3000 Index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 Index limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted annually by re-ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date, which was April 30, 2025, this year. Index membership remains in place for one year and results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes.

"This important milestone marks another important step in our continued growth and reflects the strong execution of our long-term strategy and is a testament to our commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO of Crexendo. "We believe inclusion in the Russell indexes will enhance our visibility in the investment community and broaden institutional awareness. It also validates the rapid growth of our platform that now supports over 6 million users and ranks us as the fastest growing UCaaS platform provider in North America according to Frost & Sullivan."

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, visit www.crexendo.com.

