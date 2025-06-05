Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") announces that, further to its news release of May 9, 2025, it has closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.08 per Unit to raise additional gross proceeds of $318,100 via the issuance of a total of 3,976,250 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), where each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a two year period.

The Company has paid (1) a cash finder's fee of $4,620 and issued 57,750 Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.; (2) a cash finder's fee of $2,520 and issued 31,500 Warrants to Research Capital Corporation; and (3) a cash finder's fee of $2,352 and issued 29,400 Warrants to Ventum Capital Corp. for services provided to the Company as finders with respect to the private placement subscriptions by certain private placement placees.

The securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the private placement, and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants are restricted from trading until October 5, 2025. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for property exploration, investor relations and general working capital.

Stockhouse Advertising Campaign

Antimony also announces that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., a Vancouver-based marketing and media platform company, to provide advertising services.

The Company has made a one-time payment of $50,000 (plus GST) to Stockhouse for all services to be delivered. Stockhouse will deploy products from its range of products, which products include awareness products, email products, editorial content, special advertising products and other products. Stockhouse is an arm's-length party to the Company.

Results of 2025 Shareholders' Meeting

The Company further announces the voting results from its 2025 annual general & special meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2025. All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved. The number of directors was set at three, and James Atkinson, Rodney Stevens and Sheryl Jones were elected to Antimony's board of directors. Buckley Dodds CPA, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and shareholders approved the Company's 2025 omnibus equity incentive compensation plan which provides for the grant of stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and performance units. James Atkinson continues as the Company's CEO & President and Sheryl Jones continues as the Company's CFO.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: AYMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Bald Hill Antimony project in New Brunswick. The Bald Hill Project is the site of a high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 km along strike.

Antimony Resources' management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Antimony Resources intends to conduct exploration campaigns on each of its optioned properties with a goal of finding one or more minable resources. We are focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

