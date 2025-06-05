

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum directing an investigation into who ran the United States while President Biden was in office.



The Memorandum directs an investigation into whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.



The Memorandum also mandates an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Biden's purported execution of the numerous executive actions during his final years in office, examining policy documents signed with an auto pen, who authorized its use, and the validity of the resulting Presidential policy decisions.



Trump ordered an investigation into Biden's administration, alleging that top officials used auto pen signatures to cover up the former president's cognitive decline.



The combined nature of Biden's documented cognitive decline and the repeated use of an auto pen raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of his actions, according to Trump.



'The real question - who ran the auto pen, OK? Who ran the auto pen? Because the things that were signed were signed illegally, in my opinion.'



An auto pen, or signing machine, is a device used for the automatic signing of a signature. Prominent individuals may be asked to provide their signatures many times a day, such as celebrities receiving requests for autographs, or politicians signing documents and correspondence in their official capacities.



Trump alleged that Biden's advisors severely restricted his news conferences and media appearances, scripting his conversations with lawmakers, government officials, and donors.



Reports indicate that, for years, Biden suffered from serious cognitive decline.



Despite Biden's cognitive deficiencies, the White House issued more than 1,200 Presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to the Federal bench, and issued more pardons and commutations than any Administration in U.S. history.



Just two days before Christmas in 2024, Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 most vile and monstrous criminals on Federal death row, including several child killers and mass murderers, the White House said.



