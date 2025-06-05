Capcom establishes all-new IP with the aim of supporting long-term growth

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that PRAGMATA, a highly anticipated all-new IP, is scheduled for release in 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605459835/en/

PRAGMATA Key Art

PRAGMATA is a sci-fi action-adventure game that takes place on the moon in a near-future world. In the game, two compelling protagonists-the spacesuit-clad Hugh and android girl Diana-weave their way through an adventure that features a uniquely-thrilling, strategic gameplay experience. In addition to its existing franchises, Capcom allocates dedicated resources to the creation of all-new IP, and is developing PRAGMATA with the aim of establishing it as a new brand. The company plans to announce more information about the game's content and release date in the future.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605459835/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623