K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, High-Grade Zone Extensions and Potential New High-Grade Zone Along Strike

Multiple high-grade intersections with broadening widths, referred to as dilatant zones, recorded at Kora's K2 Vein. The intersections have extended the interpreted dilatant zone up-dip from the area defined in late-2024 ( see Dec 3, 2024 press release ). Importantly, this dilatant zone is near mine infrastructure, located approximately 100 metres from current underground workings, further expanding the potential for bulk mining near-term. The intersections were also in an area previously interpreted to be narrow vein in the mineral resource estimate (September 12, 2023 effective date, "2023 MRE"), while also recording high-grade intersections. Dilatant zone highlights from the K2 Vein include: KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu) (1,2) KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) Previously reported dilatant zone intersections down-dip of the above, highlights include (3) : KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t AuEq (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu) KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu) KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu) KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)



High-grade zones within Kora's K1 and K2 veins continue to be extended up-dip from the main mine, recording multiple intersections exceeding resource model grades, including:

K2 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area: KMDD0845 : 12.30 m at 18.58 g/t AuEq (18.14 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu) KMDD0830: 7.17 m at 39.50 g/t AuEq (37.93 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu) KMDD0847: 4.00 m at 43.89 g/t AuEq (39.23 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag, 2.44% Cu) K1 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area: KMDD0847: 4.08 m at 30.95 g/t AuEq (30.29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu) KMDD0828: 2.80 m at 28.67 g/t AuEq (27.91 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)



High-grade copper zone delineated to the south at the K2 Vein over a +300-metre vertical extent from the latest drilling results, with many intersections exceeding 2023 MRE AuEq grades. K2 Vein high-grade copper intersection highlights include: KMDD0865: 10.05 m at 12.25 g/t AuEq (0.97 g/t Au, 84 g/t Ag, 6.58% Cu ) KMDD0832: 21.86 m at 8.56 g/t AuEq (4.05 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 2.58% Cu ) KMDD0771: 11.70 m at 15.85 g/t AuEq (7.43 g/t Au, 162 g/t Ag, 4.17% Cu ) KMDD0770: 14.50 m at 9.22 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 5.24% Cu ) KMDD0826: 10.50 m at 9.19 g/t AuEq (4.58 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.61% Cu ) KMDD0829: 10.60 m at 11.51 g/t AuEq (2.28 g/t Au, 87 g/t Ag, 5.26% Cu ) KMDD0835: 4.00 m at 5.70 g/t AuEq (0.54 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 3.10% Cu ) KMDD0836: 4.14 m at 6.40 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 3.52% Cu ) K1 Vein also recorded multiple high-grade copper intersections to the south, either outside of the 2023 MRE or at higher than 2023 MRE grades. Highlights include: KMDD0825: 26.15m at 20.22 g/t AuEq (7.32 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag, 7.01% Cu ) KMDD0770: 10.60 m at 5.14 g/t AuEq (0.40 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 2.74% Cu ) KMDD0865: 4.10 m at 12.49 g/t AuEq (0.63 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 7.06% Cu )



Potential northern high-grade zone identified at the K1 Vein outside of the 2023 MRE and near-mine infrastructure. Highlights include: KMDD0848: 3.90 m at 16.55 g/t AuEq (16.41 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu) KMDD0823: 6.00 m at 6.25 g/t AuEq (6.17 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) KMDD0837: 2.40 m at 8.04 g/t AuEq (7.23 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.47% Cu)



Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Judd's J1 Vein, continuing to extend high-grade mineralization up-dip from the main mine and extending high-grade intersections below the main mine. J1 Vein intersections extending high-grade mineralization above the main mine include: JDD0221: 6.10 m at 20.03 g/t AuEq (19.02 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu) JDD0273: 3.66 m at 17.48 g/t AuEq (12.94 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 2.48% Cu) JDD0269: 1.70 m at 21.62 g/t AuEq (19.95 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu) J1 Vein intersections extending high-grade mineralization below the main mine include: JDD0279: 6.10 m at 11.99 g/t AuEq (8.80 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.74% Cu) JDD0294: 2.20 m at 16.13 g/t AuEq (10.00 g/t Au, 109 g/t Ag, 3.11% Cu)



(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2) Gold equivalent exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and; Ag - 78.0%.

(3) See December 3, 2024 press release; K92 Mining Announces Multiple New Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zones Identified and High-Grade Zones Extended.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest drilling results at Kora and Judd further reinforce the substantial potential for high-grade resource growth at Kainantu. At Kora's K2 Vein, drilling has significantly expanded the previously interpreted dilatant zone up-dip, returning broad, high-grade intercepts in areas previously interpreted as narrow vein. Importantly, this dilatant zone is located near mine infrastructure, offering meaningful near-term bulk mining potential to support the Stage 3 Expansion ramp-up.

Drilling has also continued to extend high-grade mineralization in multiple areas, with many intersections recording grades well above the 2023 mineral resource estimate at the K1, K2 and J1 veins in addition to defining a potential new high-grade zone at K1 to the north. At K2, to the south towards the A1 Porphyry, a significant high-grade copper zone with a vertical extent of over 300 metres has also been delineated - plans are in place to continue to expand this zone at higher drill density.

Regionally, our program continues to ramp-up, with plans to have five rigs operating at Arakompa in the coming weeks. We are also expanding our drill fleet further, with two additional surface drill rigs on order. We look forward to providing further updates in due course."

The results for the latest 90 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north.

All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 65 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 12 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 21 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Long sections of K1, K2, and J1 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4.

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.

Core photographs from drill holes KMDD0830 and KMDD0777 are provided in Figure 6 and Figure 7, respectively.

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold Eq Vein KMDD0768A 134.95 142.5 7.55 4.69 3.15 1 0.06 3.26 K1 KMDD0768A 144.55 147.3 2.75 1.71 2.7 5 0.09 2.9 KL KMDD0769 13.15 13.55 0.4 0.22 20.54 167 6.27 32.29 KMDD0769 122.37 125.08 2.71 1.52 2.16 7 1.01 3.82 K1 KMDD0769 126 134.5 8.5 4.75 0.3 27 2.19 4.05 K2 KMDD0770 142.4 153 10.6 4.83 0.4 38 2.74 5.14 K1 KMDD0770 155.9 170.4 14.5 6.63 0.47 47 5.24 9.22 K2 KMDD0771 16 17 1 0.92 3.91 13 0.01 4.08 KMDD0771 58.3 70 11.7 10.86 7.43 162 4.17 15.85 K2 KMDD0771 192.37 192.77 0.4 0.37 0.63 51 3.64 6.92 KMDD0771 209.3 210 0.7 0.65 0.21 23 2.41 4.25 KMDD0771 217 217.5 0.5 0.46 0.91 24 2.51 5.12 KMDD0771 300.23 300.58 0.35 0.31 0.14 20 2.72 4.63 KMDD0771 310 310.43 0.43 0.38 1.26 18 0.3 1.94 KMDD0771 325.8 326.13 0.33 0.29 0.44 1 2.48 4.34 KMDD0771 344.5 345.1 0.6 0.53 22.02 20 0.43 22.93 KMDD0771 437.6 438.3 0.7 0.62 1.9 63 0.71 3.74 KA2 KMDD0771 522.8 523.6 0.8 0.71 4.01 2 0.18 4.32 KA1 KMDD0776 177 179 2 1.15 0.09 2 0.03 0.15 J1 KMDD0776 228.6 230 1.4 1.2 19.64 7 0.89 21.11 KMDD0776 235 239 4 2.73 1.22 25 1.36 3.64 KMDD0776 294 302.8 8.8 8.32 1.02 8 0.76 2.31 K2 KMDD0777 332.3 335.5 3.2 2.33 1.39 36 0.85 3.14 K1 KMDD0777 417 418.35 1.35 0.97 14.38 147 5.04 23.97 K2 KMDD0777 477.4 481.33 3.93 2.87 2.03 80 0.27 3.37 K2HW KMDD0780 42 45.8 3.8 3.43 1.14 12 1.09 3 K2 KMDD0780 60.8 73 12.2 11.05 2.08 15 0.31 2.75 K3 KMDD0780 194.9 197.5 2.6 2.39 1.05 8 0.33 1.66 KMDD0780 245.9 247 1.1 1.01 2.29 25 0.84 3.89 KMDD0780 503.7 505.42 1.72 1.54 6.38 8 0.05 6.54 KA2 KMDD0780 612 615.73 3.73 3.34 1.05 7 0.59 2.06 KA1 KMDD0780 742 744 2 1.77 9 14 0.06 9.25 KMDD0780 831 833.04 2.04 1.79 8.45 15 0.38 9.21 KMDD0780 860.38 861.96 1.58 1.38 3.19 42 3.41 9.02 KMDD0783 99.1 100.8 1.7 1.17 4.02 5 0.09 4.22 J1L KMDD0783 129 132 3 2.04 3.23 2 0.06 3.36 J1 KMDD0783 148.2 148.64 0.44 0.3 10.11 1 0.01 10.14 KMDD0783 158.7 160.4 1.7 1.16 2.39 11 0.73 3.66 KMDD0783 203 208 5 3.45 1.79 4 1.46 4.12 K1 KMDD0783 215.65 223.27 7.62 5.26 2.24 27 1.23 4.48 K2 KMDD0784 130.3 132 1.7 1.23 3.23 3 0.24 3.64 K1 KMDD0784 135 141.5 6.5 4.7 2.71 7 0.18 3.08 KL KMDD0784 167.38 171.7 4.32 3.14 1.17 21 0.36 1.98 K2 KMDD0800 129.4 134.96 5.56 4.69 4.32 4 0.17 4.62 K1 KMDD0800 135.9 140.9 5 4.22 1.39 4 0.1 1.59 KL2 KMDD0800 214.15 215.1 0.95 0.61 0.27 23 1.05 2.19 K2 KMDD0801 115.45 117.6 2.15 1.92 5.93 7 0.04 6.07 K1FW KMDD0801 123.85 130 6.15 5.49 6.85 1 0.12 7.05 K1 KMDD0802 123.6 129.4 5.8 5.03 9.38 3 0.02 9.45 K1 KMDD0805 119 125 6 4.2 6.62 12 1.75 9.51 K1 KMDD0805 136.4 141 4.6 3.83 1.23 12 1.19 3.24 K2 KMDD0805 161 162.23 1.23 1.03 2.1 16 2.03 5.45 K3 KMDD0806 95.94 96.5 0.56 0.47 2.57 1 0.01 2.6 KMDD0806 117.65 119.14 1.49 1.24 1.17 8 2.22 4.75 KMDD0806 125.26 131.4 6.14 5.11 1.37 7 1.68 4.08 K1 KMDD0806 134.53 140.27 5.74 4.79 0.76 4 0.61 1.77 K2 KMDD0806 151 152.9 1.9 1.59 1.18 51 0.89 3.16 KMDD0806 158.1 159.4 1.3 1.09 0.21 15 3.91 6.51 K2HW KMDD0806 172 172.5 0.5 0.42 0.33 25 3.69 6.4 K3 KMDD0807 32.8 33.1 0.3 0.24 2.05 6 0.52 2.93 K1FW KMDD0807 38.8 41.2 2.4 1.92 8.65 12 0.71 9.91 K1 KMDD0807 45.5 46.4 0.9 0.72 11.35 10 1.12 13.22 KL KMDD0807 52.05 55.2 3.15 2.52 2.44 29 1.43 5.02 K2 KMDD0807 70.75 73.8 3.05 2.44 1.52 19 0.16 1.99 K3 KMDD0807 198.2 198.6 0.4 0.32 8.4 18 1.38 10.77 KMDD0807 206.5 209.4 2.9 2.32 1.63 18 0.67 2.88 KMDD0807 272.7 273.6 0.9 0.67 2.44 6 0.29 2.97 KMDD0807 389.8 390.3 0.5 0.37 1.78 3 0.02 1.85 KMDD0807 492.4 496.8 4.4 3.26 1.37 2 0.07 1.49 KA2 KMDD0807 575.4 576.06 0.66 0.49 2.06 3 0 2.09 KMDD0807 596 596.8 0.8 0.59 1.07 5 0.08 1.25 KMDD0807 603.13 605.84 2.71 2.01 2.34 4 0.12 2.58 KMDD0807 622.8 623.18 0.38 0.28 1.18 6 0.02 1.28 KMDD0807 673.84 681.31 7.47 5.53 0.71 1 0.1 0.89 KA1 KMDD0807 735.96 736.36 0.4 0.3 1.81 14 0.44 2.66 KMDD0807 754.36 754.7 0.34 0.25 0.59 21 2.43 4.64 KMDD0808 273 283 10 5.35 1.39 5 0.24 1.83 J1 KMDD0808 296.7 299.3 2.6 1.4 4.42 6 0.4 5.12 J1HW KMDD0808 347.6 350.12 2.52 1.56 1.41 5 0.9 2.87 K1 KMDD0808 399.7 406.85 7.15 5.57 0.19 2 0.13 0.41 K2 KMDD0808 445 449.27 4.27 2.74 0.84 17 0.27 1.47 K3 KMDD0809 281.80 283.10 1.30 0.51 13.07 6 0.06 13.24 J1N KMDD0809 308.15 308.40 0.25 0.10 0.30 9 4.47 7.41 KMDD0809 313.50 326.40 12.90 5.09 0.79 16 2.20 4.43 J1L KMDD0809 336.95 351.10 14.15 5.68 3.22 5 0.44 3.97 J1 KMDD0809 383.00 385.00 2.00 0.92 1.17 3 0.20 1.51 K1 KMDD0809 485.95 486.40 0.45 0.22 2.44 12 0.19 2.87 KMDD0809 576.10 577.20 1.10 0.57 2.10 19 0.55 3.18 K2 KMDD0810 173 179 6 4.57 2.37 7 0.24 2.83 K1 KMDD0810 182 187 5 3.81 6.91 21 0.49 7.91 KL KMDD0810 192 197 5 3.82 1.27 79 3.49 7.65 K2 KMDD0811 120.66 122.45 1.79 1.62 3.16 19 1.29 5.4 K1 KMDD0811 128.9 135 6.1 5.51 3.49 28 1.92 6.82 K2 KMDD0811 147.54 150 2.46 2.23 6.14 139 1.27 9.75 K3 KMDD0812 101.9 110.1 8.2 6.17 6.67 10 0.76 7.98 K1 KMDD0812 110.9 113.7 2.8 2.78 1.05 14 0.76 2.4 KL KMDD0812 115 128.6 13.6 6.65 2.15 13 0.45 3.01 K2 KMDD0812 130.77 132.21 1.44 6.09 0.32 21 2.92 5.14 K3 KMDD0814 113.8 124 10.2 9.2 0.43 1 0.07 0.55 K1 KMDD0815 123.55 128.9 5.35 4.56 0.75 3 0.48 1.54 K1 KMDD0815 138.5 150.65 12.15 10.76 3.31 19 1.45 5.79 KL2 KMDD0815 162 165 3 2.66 1.87 51 0.64 3.45 K2 KMDD0816 126.85 134.7 7.85 7.16 2.29 25 1.92 5.58 K1 KMDD0816 151.7 158.3 6.6 6.02 2.26 22 0.6 3.45 K2 KMDD0821 120.63 123.1 2.47 2.14 7.06 21 0.22 7.65 K1 KMDD0821 134.7 139.73 5.03 4.35 4.99 61 1.86 8.61 K2 KMDD0821 148.8 151.33 2.53 2.19 0.38 19 2.07 3.84 K3 KMDD0822 138.14 146.3 8.16 6.16 3.06 4 0.15 3.34 K1 KMDD0822 148.2 150.3 2.1 1.58 1.63 6 0.15 1.95 KL KMDD0822 155 157.3 2.3 1.73 0.53 16 0.69 1.78 K2 KMDD0822 171 173 2 1.51 0.34 11 0.48 1.21 K3 KMDD0823 86.75 89 2.25 1.31 1.12 24 1.24 3.34 KMDD0823 142 148 6 3.57 6.17 4 0.02 6.25 K1 KMDD0824 146 156 10 5.72 0.56 1 0.13 0.77 K1 KMDD0825 200.6 211 10.4 3.64 1.25 39 1.37 3.84 K2 KMDD0825 166.21 192.36 26.15 9.26 7.32 165 7.01 20.22 K1 KMDD0826 200.2 205 4.8 1.42 0.31 24 1.64 3.15 K1 KMDD0826 223 233.5 10.5 3.13 4.58 44 2.61 9.19 K2 KMDD0826 319.6 320.2 0.6 0.2 1.22 17 0.1 1.58 K3 KMDD0826 362.4 363.1 0.7 0.21 2.32 29 2.97 7.31 KMDD0826 370.25 370.65 0.4 0.12 10.36 13 0.01 10.52 KMDD0827 151 155.43 4.43 3.15 2.2 16 0.23 2.74 K2 KMDD0827 139 142.12 3.12 2.21 3.42 107 2.43 8.46 K1 KMDD0828 147.7 150.5 2.8 2.05 27.91 18 0.36 28.67 K1 KMDD0828 156.25 161.4 5.15 3.78 2.97 15 0.49 3.92 K2 KMDD0829 207.4 208.5 1.1 0.26 5.27 4 0.11 5.48 KMDD0829 216.5 217.6 1.1 0.26 0.28 19 2.24 4.01 KMDD0829 233.55 234.1 0.55 0.13 0.37 75 5.56 9.95 KMDD0829 252.2 262.8 10.6 2.53 2.28 87 5.26 11.51 K2 KMDD0829 274.25 276.21 1.96 0.47 7.96 5 0.18 8.3 K2HW KMDD0830 154.34 156.94 2.6 1.79 4.29 2 0.2 4.63 K1 KMDD0830 161.55 168.72 7.17 4.95 37.93 69 0.5 39.5 K2 KMDD0830 189.08 190 0.92 0.64 1.54 18 1.67 4.36 K3 KMDD0831 146.5 147.5 1 0.64 2.47 6 0.41 3.18 KMDD0831 165.06 167.1 2.04 1.3 1.7 2 0.48 2.48 K1 KMDD0831 173.37 185 11.63 7.42 3.76 6 0.22 4.18 K2 KMDD0832 70.8 72 1.2 1.05 0.33 16 2.52 4.47 KL KMDD0832 74.64 96.5 21.86 19.19 4.05 41 2.58 8.56 K2 KMDD0832 123.3 123.8 0.5 0.44 1.06 50 5.28 9.91 KMDD0833 84.67 85.06 0.39 0.3 1.13 3 0.07 1.27 KMDD0833 87.1 87.45 0.35 0.27 1.2 6 0.3 1.74 KMDD0833 114.25 117 2.75 2.09 0.49 3 0.25 0.93 K1 KMDD0833 176 179 3 2.37 7.02 5 0.17 7.34 K2 KMDD0834 127.2 134.34 7.14 4.83 2.03 4 0.01 2.1 K1 KMDD0835 70.95 73 2.05 1.82 0.57 5 0.5 1.4 KMDD0835 79 83 4 3.55 0.54 26 3.1 5.7 K2 KMDD0836 20.22 20.45 0.23 0.15 1.26 15 0.69 2.52 KMDD0836 24.1 25 0.9 0.6 0.38 49 4.32 7.71 KMDD0836 45 47 2 1.32 6.33 2 0.01 6.36 K1FW KMDD0836 92.3 96.44 4.14 2.67 0.47 37 3.52 6.4 K2 KMDD0837 76.9 77.34 0.44 0.31 2.23 23 0.11 2.67 KMDD0837 122.6 125 2.4 1.73 7.23 6 0.47 8.04 K1 KMDD0837 131.6 132.6 1 0.72 4.89 33 3.07 10.08 KL KMDD0838 113 120.03 7.03 5.36 0.93 8 0.4 1.64 K1 KMDD0838 222.42 222.85 0.43 0.33 9.65 101 1.96 13.89 K3 KMDD0839 100.16 103.28 3.12 2.16 0.34 2 0.08 0.49 KMDD0839 113.7 115 1.3 0.91 1.01 3 0.22 1.38 K1 KMDD0840 85 86 1 0.74 1.13 1 0.06 1.24 KMDD0840 91 92 1 0.74 2.4 3 0.13 2.64 K1FW KMDD0841 106.33 111.27 4.94 4.48 1.9 2 0.68 2.98 K1 KMDD0841 125 132 7 4.79 5.17 46 0.46 6.43 K2 KMDD0841 132 138 6 5.46 1.03 15 0.35 1.74 K3 KMDD0842 106.9 108.15 1.25 1.03 3.78 1 0.11 3.97 K1HW KMDD0842 115.8 121.9 6.1 5.01 0.85 3 0.55 1.74 K1 KMDD0842 128.12 128.44 0.32 0.26 8.36 1 0.02 8.4 KMDD0842 132.12 132.97 0.85 0.7 2.19 21 6.37 12.41 KL KMDD0842 142.9 145.6 2.7 2.18 15.2 227 1.45 20.1 K2 KMDD0843 103.75 104.75 1 0.74 6.05 19 2.21 9.73 KMDD0843 116.4 117.2 0.8 0.59 0.15 7 2.09 3.5 KMDD0843 124.3 124.75 0.45 0.33 22.43 24 3.96 28.91 K1HW KMDD0843 133.9 137.2 3.3 2.45 21.58 14 3.21 26.78 K1 KMDD0843 159.9 170 10.1 7.49 14.01 82 0.84 16.29 K2 KMDD0844 158.45 159.35 0.9 0.2 0.91 6 1.86 3.9 K1FW KMDD0844 167.9 170.73 2.83 1.85 0.89 7 2.59 5.03 K1 KMDD0844 184.3 197.1 12.8 8.33 25.97 58 3.35 31.89 K2 KMDD0845 153.3 159.9 6.6 4.23 0.74 10 0.52 1.67 K1 KMDD0845 167 179.3 12.3 7.92 18.14 23 0.11 18.58 K2 KMDD0846 170.46 173.4 2.94 1.66 1.84 4 0.22 2.23 K1FW KMDD0846 186.65 193.7 7.05 4 2.13 18 0.88 3.72 K1 KMDD0846 196.8 206 9.2 5.22 1.52 9 0.57 2.53 K2 KMDD0847 168.7 171 2.3 1.28 0.99 6 1.09 2.76 KMDD0847 201.96 206.04 4.08 2.28 30.29 30 0.21 30.95 K1 KMDD0847 206.04 210.04 4 2.23 39.23 72 2.44 43.89 K2 KMDD0848 78.65 80.44 1.79 1.3 1.84 3 0.11 2.05 KMDD0848 82.1 83.1 1 0.73 1.04 1 0.1 1.21 KMDD0848 115.85 119.75 3.9 2.84 16.41 5 0.05 16.55 K1 KMDD0848 124.4 125.3 0.9 0.65 1.89 2 0.06 2.01 KMDD0848 126.05 127 0.95 0.69 1.66 1 0.01 1.69 KMDD0848 176.8 182 5.2 3.84 1.03 8 0.11 1.3 K2 KMDD0849 21.9 24 2.1 0.93 5.04 1 0 5.06 KMDD0849 33.55 34 0.45 0.2 2.02 30 0.26 2.78 KMDD0849 68.75 69.5 0.75 0.33 2.02 78 1.54 5.34 K1FW KMDD0849 87.45 87.75 0.3 0.13 1.75 13 0.16 2.16 KMDD0849 119.25 126.3 7.05 3.08 0.48 21 2.94 5.32 K2 KMDD0850 146 154 8 2.35 0.55 10 1.5 3.01 K1 KMDD0850 178 183 5 1.42 0.15 7 0.26 0.63 K2 KMDD0851 113.55 114 0.45 0.11 4.88 102 5.78 15.11 K1FW KMDD0851 133 134 1 0.25 0.5 19 2.84 5.17 KMDD0851 156.65 161 4.35 1.11 0.66 20 0.17 1.17 K1 KMDD0851 207 210 3 0.78 0.14 10 1.64 2.83 K2 KMDD0851 326.6 328.3 1.7 0.47 1.62 33 0.26 2.42 K3 KMDD0851 335.75 336.75 1 0.28 2.19 14 0.14 2.57 KMDD0852 245.8 250.4 4.6 0.86 2.34 24 2.84 7.06 K1 KMDD0852 250.4 255.75 5.35 1 0.23 6 0.17 0.57 K2 KMDD0852 245.8 250.4 4.6 0.86 2.34 24 2.84 7.06 K1 KMDD0852 250.4 255.75 5.35 1 0.23 6 0.17 0.57 K2 KMDD0853 119 122 3 2.28 0.49 4 0.37 1.11 K1 KMDD0853 171 174 3 2.3 0.76 5 0.13 1.01 K2 KMDD0855 71.5 75.7 4.2 3.35 3.43 16 0.59 4.55 K1FW KMDD0855 111.17 114 2.83 2.26 0.39 3 0.28 0.88 K1 KMDD0855 175.75 178 2.25 1.85 1.22 1 0.14 1.46 K2 KMDD0859 27 28 1 0.48 1.22 6 0.1 1.45 KMDD0859 56 56.4 0.4 0.19 0.36 72 3.8 7.15 KMDD0859 119.25 120.1 0.85 0.41 0.67 34 0.8 2.32 K2 KMDD0860 110 116.3 6.3 4.98 4.56 3 0.15 4.82 K1 KMDD0861 68.5 69.6 1.1 0.96 4.52 26 1.85 7.71 KMDD0861 78 80 2 1.74 2.13 1 0.01 2.16 KMDD0861 98.05 105 6.95 6.03 2.53 3 0.09 2.7 K1 KMDD0862 113 116.4 3.4 2.93 2.67 1 0.2 3 K1 KMDD0862 122.85 130.9 8.05 5.65 0.66 2 0.07 0.8 KL KMDD0862 130.9 143.25 12.35 10.65 4.7 24 0.48 5.73 K2 KMDD0862 146.8 148.36 1.56 1.34 0.99 62 0.95 3.19 K3 KMDD0863 115.95 119.94 3.99 3.24 2.67 5 0.35 3.28 K1 KMDD0863 142 146 4 3.22 17.79 3 1.07 19.5 K2 KMDD0863 148.05 152.18 4.13 3.32 1.84 69 1.04 4.27 K3 KMDD0863 162.5 164 1.5 1.2 0.54 11 1.89 3.63 KMDD0865 51.8 55.9 4.1 2.5 0.63 69 7.06 12.49 K1 KMDD0865 58 70 12 7.33 0.5 17 1.23 2.63 KL KMDD0865 72.65 82.7 10.05 6.13 0.97 84 6.58 12.25 K2 KMDD0866 42.75 44.4 1.65 0.96 0.45 19 2.64 4.8 KMDD0866 52 59.7 7.7 4.48 0.31 10 1.88 3.37 K1 KMDD0866 86.72 92.9 6.18 3.6 1.92 24 5.6 10.96 K2 KMDD0866 113.3 118 4.7 2.73 0.27 13 0.19 0.72 K3 KMDD0866 146 147.7 1.7 0.99 0.31 65 2.49 4.96

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold Eq Vein JDD0215 73 76.32 3.32 2.51 3.18 5 0.31 3.73 J1 JDD0215 81.75 82.34 0.59 0.45 3.87 104 4.18 11.63 J1N JDD0215 112.67 113.5 0.83 0.63 1.87 50 0.19 2.75 JDD0221 73.09 79.19 6.1 3.92 19.02 7 0.59 20.03 J1 JDD0221 144.73 145.2 0.47 0.3 2.43 2 0.02 2.48 JDD0222 65.18 67.06 1.88 1.32 5.28 15 0.06 5.54 J1 JDD0222 73.8 78 4.2 2.96 20.05 37 1.35 22.59 J1N JDD0264 49.53 52.22 2.69 1.15 1.96 7 0.07 2.14 J12 JDD0264 65.8 66.25 0.45 0.19 1.18 54 2.83 6.24 JDD0264 117 126.42 9.42 4.29 1.6 10 0.85 3.05 J1 JDD0268 39 41 2 1.46 1.74 6 0.17 2.07 JDD0268 97.7 98.8 1.1 0.81 1.89 1 0.05 1.98 JDD0268 124.35 125.1 0.75 0.55 1.09 1 0.02 1.13 JDD0268 134.1 134.75 0.65 0.48 11.73 13 0.76 13.07 J1 JDD0268 141 142 1 0.73 4.79 14 0.07 5.06 JDD0268 156.5 157 0.5 0.36 5.27 154 2.65 11.2 J1L JDD0268 165.4 165.7 0.3 0.22 6.67 88 13.38 28.64 JDD0269 66.4 68.1 1.7 1.21 19.95 19 0.93 21.62 J1 JDD0269 80.05 81.65 1.6 1.14 7.44 59 3.9 14.24 J1N JDD0273 55 58.66 3.66 3.11 12.94 57 2.48 17.48 J1 JDD0273 82.75 84.1 1.35 1.15 1.6 24 0.63 2.88 JDD0274 58 61.6 3.6 2.97 0.54 5 0.16 0.84 J1 JDD0274 63.5 66.9 3.4 2.81 4.58 40 0.61 6.01 J1N JDD0275 41.27 41.53 0.26 0.18 1.47 5 0.34 2.06 J12 JDD0275 52.5 53.4 0.9 0.63 1.54 2 0.03 1.61 JDD0275 60.17 60.57 0.4 0.28 2.52 1 0.01 2.55 JDD0275 65.96 74.6 8.64 6.13 3.64 7 0.21 4.04 J1 JDD0276 69.04 69.8 0.76 0.47 3.27 6 0.31 3.83 J1 JDD0277 55.3 59.8 4.5 2.91 0.91 6 0.68 2.04 J1 JDD0278 96 99 3 1.53 0.31 2 0.1 0.49 J1 JDD0279 44.05 44.3 0.25 0.14 1.76 7 0.11 2.02 JDD0279 63 63.22 0.22 0.12 0.21 55 8.57 14.27 JDD0279 79.9 86 6.1 3.38 8.8 41 1.74 11.99 J1 JDD0279 119 120.05 1.05 0.58 1.04 24 1.56 3.76 JDD0280 37.73 38.1 0.37 0.19 0.33 14 2.83 4.92 JDD0280 72.7 73.1 0.4 0.2 9.37 4 0.11 9.59 JL JDD0280 83.9 85.66 1.76 0.88 4.61 46 0.3 5.61 J1 JDD0280 96.2 97 0.8 0.41 1.06 3 0.21 1.42 JDD0280 134.2 134.7 0.5 0.25 0.45 9 4.22 7.16 JDD0281 79.8 80.85 1.05 0.38 5.78 8 0.05 5.95 J12 JDD0281 107.7 115.5 7.8 2.84 2.25 10 0.24 2.74 J1 JDD0282 138.8 139 0.2 0.17 0.71 4 0.42 1.41 J1 JDD0283 155.42 157 1.58 1.2 3.17 53 3.6 9.43 J1 JDD0284 57.8 58.32 0.52 0.29 2.82 6 0.3 3.36 J12 JDD0284 67.8 68.3 0.5 0.28 1.28 5 0.06 1.43 JDD0284 74.7 77.36 2.66 1.49 2.44 22 0.17 2.97 J1 JDD0285 146.9 155.5 8.6 7.03 1.87 7 0.45 2.66 J1 JDD0286 134.16 134.75 0.59 0.42 13.78 21 0.15 14.25 J12 JDD0286 157.54 157.68 0.14 0.1 0.29 30 2.47 4.5 JDD0286 168.13 169.63 1.5 1.06 7.96 13 0.73 9.26 J1 JDD0288 114.78 120.24 5.46 4.14 3.88 5 0.24 4.32 J1 JDD0290 151.9 158.1 6.2 4.35 1.16 4 0.37 1.8 J1 JDD0290 193.2 194.7 1.5 1.07 1.29 3 0.61 2.28 J1N JDD0291 145.67 147.28 1.61 1.19 0.69 6 0.43 1.43 J1 JDD0293 119.8 128.6 8.8 8.28 0.69 8 0.43 1.46 J1 JDD0293 177.95 178.5 0.55 0.52 4.59 63 1.07 7 J1N JDD0294 116.6 118.8 2.2 2.18 10 109 3.11 16.13 J1

Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora South Surface Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold Eq Vein KUDD0071 883.07 886.00 2.93 1.76 0.82 50 0.04 1.46 K1FW KUDD0071 547.10 550.90 3.80 2.28 1.02 3 0.02 1.08 K1HW KUDD0071 856.60 860.00 3.40 2.04 5.33 3 0.01 5.38 K1 KUDD0071 1031.90 1553.10 521.20 312.72 0.12 3 0.16 0.41 Low Grade Porphyry

Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Surface and Underground Drilling

Hole ID

Collar location Collar orientation Lode

Local North Local East mRL Dip Local azimuth EOH depth (m) JDD0215 58794 29947 1363 28 137 147 Judd JDD0221 58794 29947 1363 28 137 145 Judd JDD0222 58796 29946 1365 35 113 126 Judd JDD0264 58940 29939 1121 42 52 147 Judd JDD0268 58648 29886 1335 31 118 188 Judd JDD0269 58794 29947 1363 39 97 128 Judd JDD0273 58797 29947 1363 14 71 111 Judd JDD0274 58797 29947 1362 14 66 108 Judd JDD0275 58792 29911 1101 -47 63 118 Judd JDD0276 58789 29910 1101 -26 150 127 Judd JDD0277 58789 29910 1102 -11 150 125 Judd JDD0278 58793 29911 1100 -57 47 176 Judd JDD0279 58792 29911 1100 -66 79 137 Judd JDD0280 58791 29910 1101 -66 120 151 Judd JDD0281 58789 29910 1101 -48 165 230 Judd JDD0282 58963 29884 1296 20 94 258 Judd JDD0283 58963 29883 1297 33 85 254 Judd JDD0284 58790 29910 1101 -50 145 171 Judd JDD0285 58963 29884 1296 19 75 232 Judd JDD0286 58963 29884 1297 31 69 259 Judd JDD0288 59030 29888 1296 -29 81 174 Judd JDD0290 59030 29889 1298 29 56 304 Judd JDD0291 59031 29888 1296 -34 56 195 Judd JDD0293 58690 29818 1135 -22 77 195 Judd JDD0294 58690 29818 1136 -15 85 170 Judd KMDD0768A 58938 29932 1120 -24 323 192 Kora KMDD0769 58216 29839 1221 -38 315 167 kora KMDD0770 58215 29839 1221 -49 314 226 Kora KMDD0771 58429 29826 1217 -2 298 573 Kora KMDD0776 58741 30024 902 -31 281 403 Kora KMDD0777 58741 30025 902 -47 282 499 Kora KMDD0780 58621 29818 1214 -1 299 884 Kora KMDD0783 58623 29964 905 -39 265 302 Kora KMDD0784 58937 29932 1121 -38 265 221 Kora KMDD0800 59131 29976 893 29 265 231 Kora KMDD0801 59131 29976 893 29 265 173 Kora KMDD0802 59132 29976 893 37 279 141 Kora KMDD0805 58796 29940 1362 8 242 176 Kora KMDD0806 58796 29940 1363 21 242 180 Kora KMDD0807 58621 29819 1214 -2 309 905 Kora KMDD0808 58799 58741 902 -53 281 378 Kora KMDD0809 58740 30026 902 -59 281 709 Kora KMDD0810 58794 29910 943 22 235 226 Kora KMDD0811 58797 29940 1363 22 254 170 Kora KMDD0812 58796 29940 1363 7 269 166 Kora KMDD0814 29976 59132 892 27 289 228 Kora KMDD0815 58792 29910 943 14 245 184 Kora KMDD0816 58793 29911 943 22 258 168 Kora KMDD0821 58798 29940 1363 23 294 168 Kora KMDD0822 58799 29940 1363 20 313 209 Kora KMDD0823 59635 29977 1241 9 321 195 Kora KMDD0824 59635 29977 1241 -30 224 231 Kora KMDD0825 58215 29839 1222 -56 314 281 Kora KMDD0826 58215 29839 1220 -60 315 380 Kora KMDD0827 58799 29940 1362 9 321 195 Kora KMDD0828 58798 29941 1362 15 320 207 Kora KMDD0829 58215 29839 1221 -66 315 387 Kora KMDD0830 58800 29940 1362 5 326 206 Kora KMDD0831 58799 29940 1362 14 326 230 Kora KMDD0832 58213 29838 1224 29 260 126 Kora KMDD0833 59636 29977 1241 -26 245 186 Kora KMDD0834 59636 29977 1241 -39 250 177 Kora KMDD0835 58214 29838 1222 -13 261 155 Kora KMDD0836 58214 29838 1221 -40 260 180 Kora KMDD0837 59637 29978 1242 -41 263 171 Kora KMDD0838 59637 29979 1242 -18 237 292 Kora KMDD0839 59405 29959 1210 28 318 171 Kora KMDD0840 59405 29959 1206 -8 324 170 Kora KMDD0841 58793 29905 1100 -21 280 156 Kora KMDD0842 58792 29904 1102 -19 251 146 Kora KMDD0843 58792 29904 1101 -21 241 192 Kora KMDD0844 58791 29904 1101 -17 229 209 Kora KMDD0845 58799 29940 1362 9 329 211 Kora KMDD0846 58800 29940 1362 5 334 261 Kora KMDD0847 58800 29940 1362 12 333 267 Kora KMDD0848 59637 29977 1241 45 218 308 Kora KMDD0849 58214 29838 1221 -57 261 232 Kora KMDD0850 58214 29839 1221 -65 258 265 Kora KMDD0851 58215 29834 1221 -67 260 350 Kora KMDD0852 58214 29839 1219 -74 258 434 Kora KMDD0853 59405 29959 1208 30 312 191 Kora KMDD0855 59406 29958 1206 -10 309 191 Kora KMDD0859 58213 29838 1221 -46 237 201 Kora KMDD0860 59405 29956 1208 34 301 125 Kora KMDD0861 59406 29956 1206 -13 301 119 Kora KMDD0862 58794 29904 1101 -27 283 183 Kora KMDD0863 58793 29904 1101 -26 260 232 Kora KMDD0865 58195 29800 1223 2 329 127 Kora KMDD0866 58520 58196 1224 20 330 191 Kora KUDD0071 57955 29557 1865 -60 145 1553 Kora South

Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Kora Measured 3.7 8.74 1.0 20.5 2.5 1.21 45.0 10.96 1.3 Indicated 3.1 6.99 0.7 21.9 2.2 1.31 41.3 9.40 1.0 Total M&I 6.9 7.94 1.8 21.1 4.7 1.25 86.2 10.24 2.3 Inferred 14.3 5.60 2.6 28.7 13.2 1.62 231.2 8.60 3.9 Judd Measured 0.4 9.05 0.12 19.0 0.25 0.80 3.2 10.58 0.14 Indicated 0.8 6.37 0.17 15.6 0.42 0.73 6.2 7.76 0.21 Total M&I 1.2 7.24 0.29 16.7 0.67 0.75 9.4 8.68 0.35 Inferred 2.3 6.27 0.45 15.8 1.15 0.76 17.2 7.72 0.56 Kora and Judd Measured 4.1 8.77 1.2 20.4 2.7 1.17 48.2 10.92 1.5 Indicated 4.0 6.86 0.9 20.6 2.6 1.19 47.4 9.05 1.2 Total M&I 8.1 7.83 2.0 20.5 5.3 1.18 95.6 10.00 2.6 Inferred 16.5 5.69 3.0 27.0 14.3 1.50 248.3 8.48 4.5

The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, "Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10m, 20m and 25m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.

Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.

Density (t/m 3 ) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.

) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels. Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 93% for copper and 80% for silver were used.



Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

