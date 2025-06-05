Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers completes acquisition of Triovest

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Triovest Inc. ("Triovest"), a leading Canadian commercial real estate services platform. The acquisition solidifies Colliers' position as Canada's largest commercial real estate services firm, employing more than 3,000 professionals, managing more than 95 million square feet of commercial real estate, and overseeing more than $15 billion in projects under development.

Colliers Contacts
Brian Rosen
President & Chief Executive Officer | Canada
+1 416 643 3787

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer | Global
+1 416 960 9176

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms - Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management - we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.


