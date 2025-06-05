Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CCEYF". The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "CCEC".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, is a U.S. trading platform designed for early stage, entrepreneurial, and development state U.S. and international companies. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

"We're excited to begin trading on the OTCQB, which we believe will enhance our visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors," said Paul Clarke, CEO of the Company. "With our Kiskunhalas Project advancing in Hungary, we see a strong alignment with U.S. investors seeking investment opportunities in early-stage European appraisal and development projects, and access more broadly to the European natural gas market. This listing is another step in our strategy to unlock value for our shareholders through further strategic partnerships."

As noted in our news release dated April 30, 2025, the Company announced that its common shares ("Shares") are eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

Additionally, the company has uploaded a new corporate presentation reflecting recent land additions and resource estimates, which can be found at: www.cancambria.com to align with this listing milestone.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Offering, Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254595

SOURCE: CanCambria Energy Corp.