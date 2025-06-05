

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems, Inc. (BA.L), a British aerospace and defense company, said on Thursday that it has bagged a $1.2 billion contract from the U.S. Space Systems Command to provide the U.S. Space Force with missile tracking satellite capabilities.



BAE Systems will serve as the prime contractor for the Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking- Medium Earth Orbit Epoch 2 program and will design and build 10 spacecraft.



The company will also provide a four-year delivery for the space vehicles with operations and support for another five years.



