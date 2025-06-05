

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices declined for the second straight month in April due to the sharp fall in energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Producer prices decreased 2.2 percent month-on-month in April, faster than the 1.7 percent decline posted in March.



The fall was driven by the 7.7 percent decrease in energy prices. Prices of intermediate goods showed a marginal 0.1 percent drop.



Prices of capital goods remained flat and that of durable and non-durable consumer goods rose 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Excluding energy, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same pace of increase as seen in March.



On a yearly basis, producer price inflation softened to 0.7 percent from 1.9 percent in March. Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive rise in prices.



