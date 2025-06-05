

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On the sidelines of the OECD trade ministerial in Paris, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic to discuss ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and the European Union.



Ambassador Greer said the meeting was 'very constructive and indicates a willingness by the EU to work with us to find a concrete way forward to achieve reciprocal trade'.



'Last week, the European Union provided the United States with a credible starting point for discussions on reciprocal trade, and I am pleased that negotiations are advancing quickly,' said Ambassador Greer.



He said he looks forward to 'continued constructive engagement in the coming days and weeks.'



The meeting in Paris occurred alongside technical talks by U.S., EU teams in Washington.



In a dramatic move last month, Trump vowed to raise the tariff on the 27-nation bloc by 50 percent, but later suspended it until July 9 based on a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News