

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Joe Biden responded to the allegation that he lacked control in the White House saying it is 'ridiculous and false.'



President Donald Trump Wednesday signed a Presidential Memorandum directing an investigation into who ran the United States while President Biden was in office.



Trump ordered an investigation into Biden's administration, alleging that top officials used auto pen signatures to cover up the former president's cognitive decline.



The combined nature of Biden's documented cognitive decline and the repeated use of an auto pen raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of his actions, according to Trump.



'I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false,' Biden said in a statement.



'This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations,' he added.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News