Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 16:34 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
June 5, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 750 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to a person participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2025.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 118,018.

Additional information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
