

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices decreased for the fourth successive month in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index dropped 0.5 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.0 percent fall in April.



'The main price dampeners were once again fuels and related products,' Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.



Prices of other liquid and gaseous fuels and related products plunged 14.0 percent from last year, and those for solid fuels declined by 10.9 percent. On the other hand, there was a 24.4 percent surge in costs for coffee, tea, cocoa and spices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices decreased 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.4 percent drop in April.



