Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:14
2,685 Euro
+0,94 % +0,025
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 17:26 Uhr
123 Leser
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director/PCA Dealing and Donation of Shares to Foundation

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)(AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces that its founding members Markku Jalkanen, a director of the Company, and his spouse Sirpa Jalkanen have on 3 June 2025 donated 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company to the Finnish Foundation that bears their name ("Sirpa ja Markku Jalkasen Säätiö sr", Business ID 1729345-2) (the "Foundation"). Markku Jalkanen donated 400,000 ordinary shares and Sirpa Jalkanen donated 100,000 ordinary shares.

The purpose of the Foundation is to promote and support high-quality medical research in Finland, and the donors want to support the realization of the Foundation's purpose with this donation. The Foundation is independent of Markku and Sirpa Jalkanen. Following receipt of the donation, the Foundation will be interested in 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.45 per cent. of the total voting rights in the Company. In addition, on 3 June 2025, Markku and Sirpa Jalkanen have sold in aggregate 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company.Markku Jalkanen sold 200,000 ordinary shares and Sirpa Jalkanen sold 100,000 ordinary shares.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director/PCA

Holding prior to sale/disposal

Number of ordinary shares sold / disposed

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company

Markku Jalkanen

2,225,266

600,000

1,625,266

1.45%

Sirpa Jalkanen

1,188,168

200,000

988,168

0.88%

Following the above transactions, the aggregate holdings of Markku and Sirpa Jalkanen amount to 2,613,434 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 2.33 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Riina Tuominen
Kare Laukkanen

+358 44 313 5005
riina.tuominen@irpartners.fi
+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Markku Jalkanen
Sirpa Jalkanen

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-executive Director
PCA

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of ordinary shares

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

Nil
€3.09816

Nil
b) €3.0039

400,000
200,000

100,000
b) 100,000



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



Transaction details (a)
(1): Volume 36,773 Unit price: 3.18 EUR
(2): Volume 63,227 Unit price: 3.20 EUR
(3): Volume 32,006 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(4): Volume 27,875 Unit price: 2.95 EUR
(5): Volume 26,594 Unit price: 2.98 EUR
(6): Volume 5,000 Unit price: 3.07 EUR
(7): Volume 8,525 Unit price: 2.89 EUR

Transaction details (b)
(1): Volume 32,006 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(2): Volume 27,875 Unit price: 2.95 EUR
(3): Volume 26,594 Unit price: 2.98 EUR
(4): Volume 5,000 Unit price: 3.06 EUR
(5): Volume 8,525 Unit price: 2.89 EUR


e.

Date of the transaction

03/06/2025

f.

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-director%2fpca-dealing-and-donation-of-shares-to-foundation-1036017

