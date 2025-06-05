EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.06.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway

City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Norges Bank



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 May 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.000848888889 % 0.002416666667 % 5.003265555556 % 180000000 Previous notification 4.70 % 0.00 % 4.70 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 0 9001528 0.00 % 5.00 % Total 9001528 5.000848888889 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Shares on loan (right to recall) n/a at any time 4350 0 % Total 4350 0.002416666667 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) State of Norway % % % Norges Bank 5.00 % % 5.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

03 Jun 2025





