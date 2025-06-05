

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction are due to be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction are due to be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The ten-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, while the three-year and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News