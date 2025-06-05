Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS47 | ISIN: FI4000452545 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ST
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 15:29
2,220 Euro
-0,45 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2702,50019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 14:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solwers Oyj: Solwers appoints key personnel to enhance joint sales efforts across group companies

Solwers Plc, Press Release, 5.6.2025 at 15.45 EEST

The company continues to promote sales and marketing in both Finland and Sweden.

Photo: Mikael Nilsson (left) and Meiju Granholm enhance joint sales in Solwers country subsidiaries.

Solwers has assembled an internal industrial group consisting of representatives from its Swedish subsidiaries, focusing on joint bids for the industrial and energy sectors in Sweden. The group is led by Mikael Nilsson, Business Development Director at Relitor Engineering AB.

In Finland, joint sales are promoted under the leadership of Meiju Granholm, Business Development Director at Lukkaroinen Architects Oy. During the six-month pilot period, Granholm will promote not only architectural services but also other joint sales in Finland.

Nilsson and Granholm will serve as Sales and Marketing Directors at Solwers' country subsidiaries part-time alongside their current roles. They will report to the group's CEO Stefan Nyström.

"Our goal is to sell broader service packages to both existing and new customers. We also aim to strengthen country-specific collaboration and leverage synergies," says Nyström.

Enquiries:

Jasmine Jussila
Chief Communications Officer
+358 40 500 4760
jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Solwers Plc in brief:

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as a good employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. 28 operative Solwers companies employ around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden. The Company has established a country subsidiary in Poland and is exploring potential acquisition targets in the region.

www.solwers.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.