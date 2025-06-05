Solwers Oyj: Solwers appoints key personnel to enhance joint sales efforts across group companies

Solwers Plc, Press Release, 5.6.2025 at 15.45 EEST

The company continues to promote sales and marketing in both Finland and Sweden.

Photo: Mikael Nilsson (left) and Meiju Granholm enhance joint sales in Solwers country subsidiaries.

Solwers has assembled an internal industrial group consisting of representatives from its Swedish subsidiaries, focusing on joint bids for the industrial and energy sectors in Sweden. The group is led by Mikael Nilsson, Business Development Director at Relitor Engineering AB.

In Finland, joint sales are promoted under the leadership of Meiju Granholm, Business Development Director at Lukkaroinen Architects Oy. During the six-month pilot period, Granholm will promote not only architectural services but also other joint sales in Finland.

Nilsson and Granholm will serve as Sales and Marketing Directors at Solwers' country subsidiaries part-time alongside their current roles. They will report to the group's CEO Stefan Nyström.

"Our goal is to sell broader service packages to both existing and new customers. We also aim to strengthen country-specific collaboration and leverage synergies," says Nyström.

Enquiries:

Jasmine Jussila

Chief Communications Officer

+358 40 500 4760

jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Solwers Plc in brief:

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as a good employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. 28 operative Solwers companies employ around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden. The Company has established a country subsidiary in Poland and is exploring potential acquisition targets in the region.

www.solwers.com