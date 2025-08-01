Solwers Oyj: Inside information: Johan Ehrnrooth appointed as CEO of Solwers Plc

Solwers Plc, Inside Information, Company Release 1.8.2025 at 12.00 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Solwers has on August 1, 2025, appointed Johan Ehrnrooth (M.Sc. Chemical Engineering) as the CEO of Solwers Plc. He will start in the role on June 3, 2026, at the latest.

Ehrnrooth has since 2021 been Vice President Smart Factory business unit at Etteplan Finland Oy as well as the German Country Manager of Etteplan GmbH. Prior to this he worked at Afry Finland Oy as Head of Pulp & Paper Process Industries Division (2017-2021). He has held various leadership positions at Pöyry since 2001.

"I am very pleased that we found a seasoned consultancy professional like Johan to join Solwers as CEO. In addition, he is well-acquainted with Swedish and Central European market. Johan's interest in becoming a shareholding partner suits well in our entrepreneurial business model," says Leif Sebbas, Chair of the Board, Solwers Plc.

"I am honoured to join Solwers and look forward to working with the talented team to build on the company's strong foundation," says Johan Ehrnrooth.

The current CEO and co-founder of Solwers Plc, Stefan Nyström, has been in his role since 2019. He continues in the role of CEO until the tasks have been smoothly handed over to his successor.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Stefan of his purposeful progress towards the growth of Solwers. Under his leadership the company's revenue grew over 300 per cent and was swiftly listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki First North marketplace. We continue to build on the foundation Stefan has laid and wish him all the best in the future," says Sebbas.

__

Further enquiries:

Leif Sebbas, Chair of the Board, Solwers Plc, p. +358 50 044 7744, leif.sebbas@solwers.fi

Jasmine Jussila, Chief Communications Officer, Solwers Plc, p. +358 40 500 4760, jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Centified Advisor: UB Corporate Finance Oy, ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

__

Solwers in brief:

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as an employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. 27 operative Solwers companies employ around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden. The Company has established a country subsidiary in Poland and is exploring potential acquisition targets in the region.

www.solwers.com