WKN: A3CS47 | ISIN: FI4000452545
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 09:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 09:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solwers Oyj: Inside information: Johan Ehrnrooth to Start as Solwers' CEO on 24 November 2025

Solwers Plc, Inside Information, Company Release, 21 August 2025 at 9.55 a.m. EEST

The official start date for Johan Ehrnrooth (M.Sc. Chem. Eng.), who was on 1 August appointed as the next CEO of Solwers Plc, has been confirmed as 24 November 2025.

"It is beneficial that Johan can gain insight into our operations and play a role in shaping our future strategy before the next fiscal year," says Leif Sebbas, Chair of the Board.

The current CEO, Stefan Nyström, who is reaching retirement age, will continue in the company until the tasks have been smoothly handed over to his successor.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jasmine Jussila, Chief Communications Officer, Solwers Plc, p. +358 40 500 4760, jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Certified Advisor: UB Corporate Finance Oy, ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

__

Solwers in brief:

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as an employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. 27 operative Solwers companies employ around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden. The Company has established a country subsidiary in Poland and is exploring potential acquisition targets in the region. | www.solwers.com


