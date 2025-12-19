Solwers Oyj: Solwers' Swedish Subsidiary, WiseGate, Acquires Odigo

Solwers Plc, Press Release 19 December 2025 at 10:30 EET

Solwers' Swedish subsidiary, WiseGate AB, has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Odigo Consulting AB. The company will later be integrated into WiseGate Consulting AB and reported as part of the Solwers Group starting from 1 December 2025. The companies will begin cross-selling immediately.

With this acquisition, Solwers strengthens its service offering in automation, industrial consulting, and long-term expert resourcing services. Odigo is a Swedish consulting and expert services company specializing in technical services for the manufacturing and process industries. The company mainly operates in the Blekinge and Skåne regions. Its clientele includes well-known manufacturing companies in southern Sweden, such as NKT, Saab Kockums, and Dynapac. Additionally, Odigo is a certified partner of Danish Universal Robots and collaborates with various robotics suppliers.

Founded in 2012, Odigo employs 18 people. Its turnover for the financial year ending 30 June 2025 was 23.9 million Swedish kronor, with an operating profit of 3.0 million Swedish kronor.

"Odigo's strong market position in southern Sweden, as well as its expertise in automation and industrial consulting, excellently complement Solwers' service portfolio. Integration into Wisegate immediately enables a broader service offering for Odigo's customers and accelerates our growth in Sweden", comments Leif Sebbas, Chair of the Board at Solwers.

"Becoming part of a larger group offers us new opportunities to develop and grow. For our employees, this means access to a global organization, more opportunities for professional development, and exciting future assignments. Together with other group companies, we gain a stronger brand and increased credibility in the market. We will retain our local culture and identity, but we will receive support and strength to grow and become even more competitive," says Emil Borgman, Managing Director of Odigo Consulting AB.

Further information:

Leif Sebbas, Chair of the Board, Solwers Plc, leif.sebbas@solwers.fi, tel. +358 500 44 77 44

Jasmine Jussila, Chief Communications Officer, Solwers Plc, jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi, tel. +358 40 500 4760

About Solwers Plc

Solwers is a growth-oriented group of expert companies that serves as a growth platform for its subsidiaries and challenges traditional practices in the built environment consulting sector. The 29 operational Solwers companies offer a wide range of design and project management services, employing around 750 experts in Finland and Sweden. | www.solwers.com