Solwers Oyj: Solwers company Finnmap Infra to design its largest ever road project

Solwers Plc, Press Release, November 20, 2025, at 2 p.m. EET

Aerial view of the western end of the construction area. Photo: Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency

Finnmap Infra, part of the Solwers Group, will start construction design for the Highway 12 section between Jokue and Tillola in Iitti. The work will be carried out in cooperation with Skanska, the project's contractor. The development phase will begin in November 2025, with actual construction works on site starting in spring 2026. The project is scheduled for completion during 2029.

The Jokue-Tillola section is among Finnmap Infra's largest road design projects, with design costs estimated at around €2 million.

"This is a significant project for us and offers an opportunity to utilise our broad expertise. Our experience from previous design-build projects provides a strong foundation for planning at this scale. Collaboration with all parties is crucial, and it has started smoothly," says Kaarle Korhonen, Managing Director of Finnmap Infra Oy.

"We hope the good cooperation established during the tender phase will continue throughout the project. Highway 12 is an important route for heavy traffic, so one key goal is to minimise disruption to existing traffic during construction," says Pekka Ruuti, Regional Director at Skanska.

Highway 12 Improvements in Iitti

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency's project will upgrade Highway 12 mainly into a median-barrier passing lane road in the municipality of Iitti, between Mankala and Tillola. The contract also includes two grade-separated interchanges and extensive groundwater protection structures. The aim is to improve traffic safety and flow.

Construction of the first phase will begin in spring or early summer 2026 on the section between Jokue and Tillola.

The second phase will focus on upgrading the section between Mankala and Jokue, with work scheduled to start no earlier than spring 2027.

Project website: https://vayla.fi/vt-12-mankala-tillola

Enquiries:

Jasmine Jussila, Chief Communications Officer, jasmine.jussila@solwers.fi

Solwers Plc in brief:

Solwers is a group of consultancy companies that offer architectural design, technical and other consulting as well as project management services locally, close to clients. Solwers' strategy is based on acquisitions and organic growth, the group's attractiveness as a good employer for professionals in different fields and the continuous development of expertise. 27 operative Solwers companies employ around 700 experts in Finland and Sweden. The Company has established a country subsidiary in Poland and is exploring potential acquisition targets in the region.

www.solwers.com