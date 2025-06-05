Anzeige
WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Vallourec Completes the Acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil

VALLOUREC COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF
THERMOTITE DOBRASIL

Meudon (France), June 5, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, today announces the completion of the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil from Mattr (MATR.TO), in accordance with the terms of the agreement announced on September 16, 2024.

This operation supports Vallourec's premiumization strategy, with the integration of differentiated technological expertise in thermal insulation coatings for pipelines. With this integrated offering, Vallourec reinforces the added value provided to offshore projects in the oil and gas industry.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer: "This acquisition further strengthens our presence and our industrial value chain in Brazil, a key market for the offshore oil and gas industry. It will enable us to take a new step forward in our strategy to offer our customers integrated solutions with very high added value."

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals and was completed within the expected timeframe.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investors relations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1

Individual shareholders:
Toll free number

Press media Relation: Taddeo
Romain Grie`re
Tel: +33

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Press Release_Completion of the Acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65db1fbd-ed09-4575-a093-0d0c10784f11)

