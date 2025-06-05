MMJ International Holdings: MMJ BioPharma Clarifies Remarks Regarding Curaleaf and International Cannabis Distribution

Terrance Cole, the nominee for Administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), stands at a pivotal juncture with the opportunity to address longstanding issues related to the agency's handling of cannabis policy.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. issues the following clarification regarding statements made in its May 28, 2025 press release and subsequent media interview referencing U.S.-based cannabis companies, including Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

MMJ BioPharma wishes to clarify that it does not have evidence that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is exporting Schedule I cannabis products from within the United States to international markets. Any prior public commentary that may have suggested direct exportation of such products from the United States by Curaleaf was not intended to allege unlawful conduct by the company.

Our original press release aimed to highlight broader inconsistencies in federal cannabis enforcement policy-where companies operating in international markets under various legal frameworks appear to receive less scrutiny than federally compliant pharmaceutical research efforts such as those by MMJ BioPharma.

We acknowledge that Curaleaf has disclosed in public filings that its international operations involve cannabis cultivation and distribution through licensed foreign subsidiaries, including those in Canada and Europe. These disclosures also include the legal disclaimer that marijuana remains a Schedule I substance under U.S. federal law and that its operations may not be compliant with international treaty obligations, particularly those enforced by the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

MMJ BioPharma remains committed to advocating for consistent, science-based federal cannabis policy and will continue to pursue its mission of delivering FDA-authorized cannabinoid-based therapies for patients suffering from Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

We regret any confusion or mischaracterization our prior statements may have caused and thank Curaleaf for the opportunity to clarify the record.

