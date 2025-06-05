New to The Street Signs National Media Agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals for 12-Part Broadcast Series Across TV, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading multi-platform financial news show, today announced it has signed a 12-part media partnership with NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on life-saving therapies for patients with suicidal depression, PTSD, and chronic pain.

The partnership will feature monthly televised interviews with NRx CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt, providing updates from the front lines of biotech innovation. As part of the comprehensive campaign, New to The Street will also produce earned media placements on ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates, a full suite of nationally aired TV commercials, and premium outdoor billboard exposure in Times Square and throughout the NYC Financial District.

"Our mission has always been to save lives with science," said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals. "Partnering with New to The Street enables us to share the life-saving potential of NRX-101 and our broader pipeline with a national audience, at a pivotal moment in our regulatory and commercial path."

"We are proud to bring NRX's critical work to our global audience," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This series will spotlight a company on the front lines of neuroscience and public health, and exemplifies our commitment to covering stories that matter-with scale, credibility, and impact."

The series begins airing later this month on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, reaching more than 245 million homes weekly across the U.S. and Middle East. Episodes will also stream on New to The Street's YouTube channel, which now exceeds 2.5 million subscribers, and be supported by billboard takeovers in Times Square and full media amplification through the NewsOut and AccreditedEvents.com platforms.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for treating central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational drug, NRX-101, has been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation for suicidal bipolar depression. The company is also pursuing accelerated approval for preservative-free IV ketamine (NRX-100) and advancing additional treatments for PTSD, chronic pain, and UTIs. Learn more at www.nrxpharma.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading branded content TV series that features innovative public and private companies on national television, including Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. With more than 2.52 million YouTube subscribers, a reach of 245 million TV households, and a powerful outdoor media footprint, the platform offers unmatched exposure across digital, television, and out-of-home channels. Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.

