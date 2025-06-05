

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that low-calorie diets may be linked to a small rise in depression symptoms, especially in overweight people and men.



The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, looked at data from 28,525 people in the U.S. who took part in a national health survey. These people had filled out a questionnaire about depression, which gave them a score based on how severe their symptoms were.



Of the total participants, about 8 percent of the people had symptoms of depression, around 33 percent were overweight, and 38 percent were obese.



Most participants said they weren't following any specific diet. But 2,206 people were cutting calories. Of these, 859 followed a diet low in fat, sugar, salt, fiber, or carbs, and 631 followed special diets for conditions like diabetes.



The study found that low-calorie diets were more common in people who were overweight or obese. Additionally, it noted that those on low-calorie diets had higher depression scores, meaning they experienced more symptoms like low mood, tiredness, and trouble sleeping, compared to people not on any diet. This was especially true for overweight individuals.



The researchers explained that cutting calories too much might cause a lack of important nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals, which can stress the body.



Interestingly, these results go against earlier studies that said low-calorie diets could help reduce depression. However, those earlier studies were controlled and used carefully planned, balanced diets.



