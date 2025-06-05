

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $314.57 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $321.42 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $2.370 billion from $2.208 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $314.57 Mln. vs. $321.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $2.370 Bln vs. $2.208 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.535 to $2.560 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $14.58 to $14.78 Full year revenue guidance: $11.15 to $11.30 Bln



