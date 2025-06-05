

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.97 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $2.12 billion, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.79 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $15.004 billion from $12.487 billion last year.



Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.8 Bln



