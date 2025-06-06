Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Inka Health to Launch Global AI-Oncology Consortium to Advance Predictive Cancer Research

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health"), is launching a new strategic initiative to establish a global consortium dedicated to advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology. This foundational step, the Company believes, has the potential to shape a new era of collaboration at the intersection of AI and cancer research, where breakthroughs in data science can directly inform therapeutic discovery and clinical translation.

The initiative, to be led by Inka Health, aims to bring together leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and data science experts to form a pre-competitive collaboration focused on improving predictive modeling in cancer research and development. The initiative, to be named Predicting Oncology Outcomes using Multimodal AI (PROmAI), is designed to serve as a platform for high-impact, multi-stakeholder innovation in clinically-relevant AI. By fostering early alignment among scientific, clinical, and industry leaders, PROmAI seeks to overcome long-standing silos that have limited the translational utility of AI in oncology.

The PROmAI Consortium will focus on developing and validating next-generation AI approaches that integrate real-world and clinical trial data-spanning molecular, imaging, clinical, and other multimodal sources. These methodologies will aim to enhance the predictive accuracy, interpretability, transportability, and regulatory relevance of AI in translational oncology. In the Company's view, such an approach is especially critical in oncology, where heterogeneity across patient populations and data types continues to challenge conventional modeling techniques.

By creating a trusted environment for cross-sector research, the consortium seeks to accelerate progress toward more personalized, cost-effective, and outcomes-driven cancer care. It is also intended to provide a framework for contributing to evolving standards around AI transparency, utility, and trustworthiness in medical research. In doing so, PROmAI intends to help define what credible, reproducible, and ethically grounded AI should look like in a clinical drug development context.

PROmAI represents a strategic milestone in the Company's innovation mission, which includes leading the development of AI-driven solutions that meaningfully improve patient outcomes and streamline the oncology drug development lifecycle. It also marks a bold step toward establishing Inka Health as a central convenor of cross-disciplinary innovation in one of medicine's most complex and high-stakes domains.

"Pursuing this initiative reflects our belief that the next generation of AI in medicine won't be defined by algorithms alone, but by how well we embed those algorithms into the real-world complexities of drug development and patient care. PROmAI is a natural evolution of Inka Health's mission to lead in clinically credible, scientifically grounded AI innovation. By creating a collaborative framework from the outset, we hope to be at the forefront of not only building better models - but also in shaping how AI can responsibly and reliably influence oncology research at scale," stated Paul Arora, Co-Founder of Inka Health.

The initiative is currently in its formative phase, with formal discussions underway with prospective founding members. Additional announcements will be made as key participants confirm their involvement and collaborative plans move forward.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data - including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics - SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

