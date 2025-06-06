

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 3.0 percent rise in March. The trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 20.2 billion in April from EUR 21.1 billion in March.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.4 percent month-on-month in May following a 0.3 percent rise in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to publish industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists expect production to remain flat on month in April after a 0.2 percent gain in March.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area revised GDP and retail sales data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth for the first quarter.



Eurozone retail sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in March.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to retain its interest rate at 21.00 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News