

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased more than expected in April to the lowest level in nearly five years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 103.4 in April from 107.6 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 104.0.



Further, the latest reading was the lowest score since August 2020, when it was 99.9.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 115.5, down slightly from 115.8 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose to 112.5 in April from 111.2 a month ago.



