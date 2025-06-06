Anzeige
WKN: A2H62G | ISIN: US65158N1028
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 08:05
9,600 Euro
+0,52 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,60010,00011:00
PR Newswire
06.06.2025
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Advises Jewells in Bold Debut, Opening Seven Stores in Highly Sought-After Locations Across the United Kingdom Simultaneously

Launching June 6, the Brett Blundy-backed brand redefines market entry with an unprecedented, intricately planned retail rollout

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces it has advised Jewells, a Brett Blundy-backed premium jewellery brand under the Lovisa umbrella, in securing and coordinating a synchronized launch for seven stores in highly sought-after locations across the United Kingdom, set to open on June 6. Executive Managing Director David Purslow and Surveyor Jake Blackwell advised on the go-to-market strategy and secured the storefronts on behalf of Jewells.

Image Courtesy of The Lens Box

"Jewells' entry into the UK market exemplifies a masterclass in strategic precision and speed of delivery," said Purslow. "Coordinating seven simultaneous openings of this scale across such high-performing shopping centres with such a short 6 month lead-in period is incredibly rare and complex. It's been a privilege to work alongside a brand as distinctive and forward-thinking as Jewells, that is reimagining what modern premium retail can look like. I'm incredibly excited to see how the brand launches and then continues to evolve."

Carefully hand-picked to accommodate Jewells' elegant and elevated brand, each store spans c1,000 square feet within the highest footfall premier shopping centres in the UK amongst similarly aspirational, on-trend brands like Zara, Sephora, Rituals, Space NK, Ralph Lauren and Mango. The brand has plans to open another slew of UK stores in the summer and the autumn.

Jewells is opening in:

  • Westfield London in White City, London, the largest shopping centre in the UK and Europe as of 2024,i with over 28 million visitors per year
  • Bluewater in Greenhithe, Kent, drawing approximately 28 million visitors annually, the 1.6 million square foot shopping centres ranks among the top five largest in the UK
  • Lakeside in Thurrock, Essex, with around 20 million annual visitors, the shopping centre recently underwent a £72 million leisure extension which is attracting more elevated brands
  • Churchill Square in Brighton, home to over 85 retailers, the centre was acquired by IKEA's parent company in 2023
  • The Oracle in Reading, with over 12 million annual visitors, The Oracle boasts brands like John Lewis and Apple in the 820,000 sq ft scheme
  • Westquay in Southampton, with over 17 million annual visitors, Westquay is the major shopping centre in the South of England
  • Eldon Square in Newcastle, with around 26 million visitors annually, the 1.4 million square foot shopping centre is one of the premier shopping centres in the North East of England

"From day one, we set out to do something bold-to meet customers where they already love to shop and make an immediate, lasting impression," said Jewells' Chief Executive Officer Peter Bohn. "These seven stores are just the beginning, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead."

Leah Uka, Chief Brand and Operations Officer for Jewells added, "Jewells was built to resonate across every detail-location, design, and customer connection. This portfolio has been curated to reflect the brand's elegance and energy while positioning us for scale. This coordinated launch is not only a celebration-it's a signal of what's to come."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.8 billion. As of March 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with approximately 8,100 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.


i By size in square meters, per Statista

Newmark Group, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704403/Newmark_Advises_Jewells_Opening_Stores.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmark-advises-jewells-in-bold-debut-opening-seven-stores-in-highly-sought-after-locations-across-the-united-kingdom-simultaneously-302474681.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
