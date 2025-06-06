Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS

to exclude the pre-emptive subscription rights of existing shareholders for the newly issued shares to enable the persons listed in point (d) to make the desired investment into Arco Vara's equity;

the Management Board has the right to extend the subscription period or cancel the shares that were not subscribed for during the subscription period within fifteen (15) days after the end of the subscription period;

the existing shareholders will not have any rights related to the new shares, including no pre-emptive subscription rights under § 345 (1) of the Commercial Code;

the new shares will confer the right to receive dividends starting from the end of the subscription period;

the Company will apply for all newly issued shares to be admitted to trading on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, and the shareholders authorize the Company's Supervisory Board and Management Board to carry out all necessary actions and conclude all required agreements for this purpose. The subscription period for the new shares is fourteen (14) days from the adoption of the share capital increase resolution, whereas the Management Board has the right to shorten the subscription period if all shares are subscribed before the deadline. Shares are considered subscribed upon payment of monetary contribution to AS Arco Vara's bank account EE307700771000592876.

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends (record date) shall be fixed on the following date:

5 November 2025,

Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the respective dividend payment ex-date ia the following:

4 November 2025.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 6144 630

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com