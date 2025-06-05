Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 1.3% in Puerto Rico, and decreased by 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2025 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.2% compared to May 2024.
Passenger traffic presented a year-one-year increase of 1.3% in Puerto Rico, while it declined 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 10.5% in international traffic and 0.2% domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 5.6% in international traffic and 0.4% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported a 6.7% increase in international traffic more than offset by a 6.1% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to 31, 2025 and from May 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,341,200
3,241,572
(3.0)
18,332,807
17,698,454
(3.5)
Domestic Traffic
1,683,397
1,676,907
(0.4)
7,872,298
7,911,040
0.5
International Traffic
1,657,803
1,564,665
(5.6)
10,460,509
9,787,414
(6.4)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,136,672
1,151,279
1.3
5,433,398
5,934,429
9.2
Domestic Traffic
1,012,936
1,014,574
0.2
4,875,194
5,275,709
8.2
International Traffic
123,736
136,705
10.5
558,204
658,720
18.0
Colombia
1,371,343
1,324,870
(3.4)
6,454,261
6,711,572
4.0
Domestic Traffic
1,083,874
1,018,035
(6.1)
5,060,109
5,129,643
1.4
International Traffic
287,469
306,835
6.7
1,394,152
1,581,929
13.5
Total Traffic
5,849,215
5,717,721
(2.2)
30,220,466
30,344,455
0.4
Domestic Traffic
3,780,207
3,709,516
(1.9)
17,807,601
18,316,392
2.9
International Traffic
2,069,008
2,008,205
(2.9)
12,412,865
12,028,063
(3.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,683,397
1,676,907
(0.4)
7,872,298
7,911,040
0.5
CUN
Cancun
878,015
867,155
(1.2)
3,994,182
3,989,968
(0.1)
CZM
Cozumel
21,448
24,465
14.1
98,582
100,019
1.5
HUX
Huatulco
61,617
56,904
(7.6)
295,473
272,924
(7.6)
MID
Merida
264,893
281,520
6.3
1,329,587
1,376,687
3.5
MTT
Minatitlan
13,817
12,767
(7.6)
53,858
62,172
15.4
OAX
Oaxaca
124,267
126,673
1.9
623,940
651,454
4.4
TAP
Tapachula
52,097
41,655
(20.0)
252,268
212,489
(15.8)
VER
Veracruz
136,378
147,640
8.3
619,996
674,186
8.7
VSA
Villahermosa
130,865
118,128
(9.7)
604,412
571,141
(5.5)
International Traffic
1,657,803
1,564,665
(5.6)
10,460,509
9,787,414
(6.4)
CUN
Cancun
1,560,736
1,468,569
(5.9)
9,767,506
9,105,270
(6.8)
CZM
Cozumel
35,188
26,617
(24.4)
271,993
210,652
(22.6)
HUX
Huatulco
2,266
1,769
(21.9)
97,245
95,080
(2.2)
MID
Merida
26,342
28,352
7.6
157,169
172,627
9.8
MTT
Minatitlan
574
548
(4.5)
2,709
2,926
8.0
OAX
Oaxaca
17,717
18,947
6.9
92,634
113,382
22.4
TAP
Tapachula
792
1,972
149.0
5,381
10,802
100.7
VER
Veracruz
10,931
12,726
16.4
51,395
58,134
13.1
VSA
Villahermosa
3,257
5,165
58.6
14,477
18,541
28.1
Traffic Total Mexico
3,341,200
3,241,572
(3.0)
18,332,807
17,698,454
(3.5)
CUN
Cancun
2,438,751
2,335,724
(4.2)
13,761,688
13,095,238
(4.8)
CZM
Cozumel
56,636
51,082
(9.8)
370,575
310,671
(16.2)
HUX
Huatulco
63,883
58,673
(8.2)
392,718
368,004
(6.3)
MID
Merida
291,235
309,872
6.4
1,486,756
1,549,314
4.2
MTT
Minatitlan
14,391
13,315
(7.5)
56,567
65,098
15.1
OAX
Oaxaca
141,984
145,620
2.6
716,574
764,836
6.7
TAP
Tapachula
52,889
43,627
(17.5)
257,649
223,291
(13.3)
VER
Veracruz
147,309
160,366
8.9
671,391
732,320
9.1
VSA
Villahermosa
134,122
123,293
(8.1)
618,889
589,682
(4.7)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,136,672
1,151,279
1.3
5,433,398
5,934,429
9.2
Domestic Traffic
1,012,936
1,014,574
0.2
4,875,194
5,275,709
8.2
International Traffic
123,736
136,705
10.5
558,204
658,720
18.0
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,083,874
1,018,035
(6.1)
5,060,109
5,129,643
1.4
MDE
Rionegro
814,672
770,850
(5.4)
3,738,821
3,873,233
3.6
EOH
Medellin
102,058
97,082
(4.9)
502,468
463,595
(7.7)
MTR
Monteria
120,005
103,396
(13.8)
596,173
564,160
(5.4)
APO
Carepa
16,185
15,492
(4.3)
73,094
70,733
(3.2)
UIB
Quibdo
28,377
28,289
(0.3)
136,485
133,276
(2.4)
CZU
Corozal
2,577
2,926
13.5
13,068
24,646
88.6
International Traffic
287,469
306,835
6.7
1,394,152
1,581,929
13.5
MDE
Rionegro
287,469
306,835
6.7
1,394,152
1,581,929
13.5
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,371,343
1,324,870
(3.4)
6,454,261
6,711,572
4.0
MDE
Rionegro
1,102,141
1,077,685
(2.2)
5,132,973
5,455,162
6.3
EOH
Medellin
102,058
97,082
(4.9)
502,468
463,595
(7.7)
MTR
Monteria
120,005
103,396
(13.8)
596,173
564,160
(5.4)
APO
Carepa
16,185
15,492
(4.3)
73,094
70,733
(3.2)
UIB
Quibdo
28,377
28,289
(0.3)
136,485
133,276
(2.4)
CZU
Corozal
2,577
2,926
13.5
13,068
24,646
88.6
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
