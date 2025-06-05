Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 1.3% in Puerto Rico, and decreased by 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2025 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing a decrease of 2.2% compared to May 2024.

Passenger traffic presented a year-one-year increase of 1.3% in Puerto Rico, while it declined 3.0% in Mexico and 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico was driven by increases of 10.5% in international traffic and 0.2% domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 5.6% in international traffic and 0.4% in domestic traffic, while Colombia reported a 6.7% increase in international traffic more than offset by a 6.1% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to 31, 2025 and from May 1 to 31, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,341,200 3,241,572 (3.0)

18,332,807 17,698,454 (3.5) Domestic Traffic 1,683,397 1,676,907 (0.4)

7,872,298 7,911,040 0.5 International Traffic 1,657,803 1,564,665 (5.6)

10,460,509 9,787,414 (6.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,136,672 1,151,279 1.3

5,433,398 5,934,429 9.2 Domestic Traffic 1,012,936 1,014,574 0.2

4,875,194 5,275,709 8.2 International Traffic 123,736 136,705 10.5

558,204 658,720 18.0 Colombia 1,371,343 1,324,870 (3.4)

6,454,261 6,711,572 4.0 Domestic Traffic 1,083,874 1,018,035 (6.1)

5,060,109 5,129,643 1.4 International Traffic 287,469 306,835 6.7

1,394,152 1,581,929 13.5 Total Traffic 5,849,215 5,717,721 (2.2)

30,220,466 30,344,455 0.4 Domestic Traffic 3,780,207 3,709,516 (1.9)

17,807,601 18,316,392 2.9 International Traffic 2,069,008 2,008,205 (2.9)

12,412,865 12,028,063 (3.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,683,397 1,676,907 (0.4)

7,872,298 7,911,040 0.5 CUN Cancun 878,015 867,155 (1.2)

3,994,182 3,989,968 (0.1) CZM Cozumel 21,448 24,465 14.1

98,582 100,019 1.5 HUX Huatulco 61,617 56,904 (7.6)

295,473 272,924 (7.6) MID Merida 264,893 281,520 6.3

1,329,587 1,376,687 3.5 MTT Minatitlan 13,817 12,767 (7.6)

53,858 62,172 15.4 OAX Oaxaca 124,267 126,673 1.9

623,940 651,454 4.4 TAP Tapachula 52,097 41,655 (20.0)

252,268 212,489 (15.8) VER Veracruz 136,378 147,640 8.3

619,996 674,186 8.7 VSA Villahermosa 130,865 118,128 (9.7)

604,412 571,141 (5.5) International Traffic 1,657,803 1,564,665 (5.6)

10,460,509 9,787,414 (6.4) CUN Cancun 1,560,736 1,468,569 (5.9)

9,767,506 9,105,270 (6.8) CZM Cozumel 35,188 26,617 (24.4)

271,993 210,652 (22.6) HUX Huatulco 2,266 1,769 (21.9)

97,245 95,080 (2.2) MID Merida 26,342 28,352 7.6

157,169 172,627 9.8 MTT Minatitlan 574 548 (4.5)

2,709 2,926 8.0 OAX Oaxaca 17,717 18,947 6.9

92,634 113,382 22.4 TAP Tapachula 792 1,972 149.0

5,381 10,802 100.7 VER Veracruz 10,931 12,726 16.4

51,395 58,134 13.1 VSA Villahermosa 3,257 5,165 58.6

14,477 18,541 28.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,341,200 3,241,572 (3.0)

18,332,807 17,698,454 (3.5) CUN Cancun 2,438,751 2,335,724 (4.2)

13,761,688 13,095,238 (4.8) CZM Cozumel 56,636 51,082 (9.8)

370,575 310,671 (16.2) HUX Huatulco 63,883 58,673 (8.2)

392,718 368,004 (6.3) MID Merida 291,235 309,872 6.4

1,486,756 1,549,314 4.2 MTT Minatitlan 14,391 13,315 (7.5)

56,567 65,098 15.1 OAX Oaxaca 141,984 145,620 2.6

716,574 764,836 6.7 TAP Tapachula 52,889 43,627 (17.5)

257,649 223,291 (13.3) VER Veracruz 147,309 160,366 8.9

671,391 732,320 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 134,122 123,293 (8.1)

618,889 589,682 (4.7)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,136,672 1,151,279 1.3

5,433,398 5,934,429 9.2 Domestic Traffic 1,012,936 1,014,574 0.2

4,875,194 5,275,709 8.2 International Traffic 123,736 136,705 10.5

558,204 658,720 18.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,083,874 1,018,035 (6.1)

5,060,109 5,129,643 1.4 MDE Rionegro 814,672 770,850 (5.4)

3,738,821 3,873,233 3.6 EOH Medellin 102,058 97,082 (4.9)

502,468 463,595 (7.7) MTR Monteria 120,005 103,396 (13.8)

596,173 564,160 (5.4) APO Carepa 16,185 15,492 (4.3)

73,094 70,733 (3.2) UIB Quibdo 28,377 28,289 (0.3)

136,485 133,276 (2.4) CZU Corozal 2,577 2,926 13.5

13,068 24,646 88.6 International Traffic 287,469 306,835 6.7

1,394,152 1,581,929 13.5 MDE Rionegro 287,469 306,835 6.7

1,394,152 1,581,929 13.5 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,371,343 1,324,870 (3.4)

6,454,261 6,711,572 4.0 MDE Rionegro 1,102,141 1,077,685 (2.2)

5,132,973 5,455,162 6.3 EOH Medellin 102,058 97,082 (4.9)

502,468 463,595 (7.7) MTR Monteria 120,005 103,396 (13.8)

596,173 564,160 (5.4) APO Carepa 16,185 15,492 (4.3)

73,094 70,733 (3.2) UIB Quibdo 28,377 28,289 (0.3)

136,485 133,276 (2.4) CZU Corozal 2,577 2,926 13.5

13,068 24,646 88.6

