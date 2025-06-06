

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production expanded in April after falling in the prior month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in March.



The strong rebound was driven by a 2.8 percent growth in the manufacturing sector and a 2.1 percent rise in the extraction and related services.



Output produced in the utility segment advanced 2.0 percent, while mining and quarrying production plunged 7.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production recovered 0.3 percent in April versus a 3.2 percent decline a month ago.



