

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation held steady in May after a slight increase in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 4.5 percent yearly in May, the same as in the previous month.



The overall inflation in May was mainly driven by a 7.1 percent increase in costs for food products, followed by a 6.2 percent spike in transport charges due to the motor vehicle tax introduced in January and price changes in passenger transport. On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices were 4.5 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, following a 1.0 percent rise in the preceding month.



