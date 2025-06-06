

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth eased less than initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent annually in the March quarter, slower than the 0.5 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.



On the expenditure, household final consumption grew 1.3 percent, and government consumption expenditure was 0.5 percent higher. The rise in gross fixed capital formation, or investments, was 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, net exports showed a negative contribution of 4.1 percent as exports fell 0.3 percent amid a 3.8 percent increase in imports.



Data showed that seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved somewhat to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP stagnated in the first quarter, following a 0.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter, as estimated.



Separate official data showed that the annual sales growth in retail sales eased to 3.1 percent in April from 3.4 percent in March. Sales of non-food products rose 6.7 percent, while those of food products dropped by 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News